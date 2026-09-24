5 Browns Storylines Taking Center Stage Ahead of Week 3

Out goes football in the state of Florida, and in comes Cleveland Browns football in Ohio.

The Browns open their home stadium to the fans for the first time in the 2026 season. The team enters with a 1-1 record and will face off against the 1-1 Carolina Panthers.

The pivotal game brings with it key components that may define the Browns’ season.

Watson Vs. the Crowd

Deshaun Watson was showered with boos in his only preseason game in Cleveland. Will the crowd continue the animosity or was enough forgiven after bringing home a win on the road? If things go south early, will Watson be able to gather himself and perform or let the atmosphere shrink him?

The offense will have to operate early and often to get the home crowd behind them and power the team to a win.

The Running Attack

The rushing offense has been non-existent in the first two games on the road. The newly constructed offensive line has not opened enough holes, and when they do, Quinshon Judkins is not getting to them fast enough. After another week of practicing with one another, the offensive line has to prove that they can provide run blocking and Judkins needs to take advantage when he can.

Defensive Growth

The Browns’ defense improved greatly from week one to week two. However, they have to get better against the run.

The Carolina Panthers are second in the league in points and first in the league in passing. Defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg called more man to man coverage in their win and they will have to play to their strengths to keep the passing attack under control.

Jared Verse had two quiet games to start the season and he needs to have a good game to disrupt the Panther’s timing.

Denzel Boston

Boston leads the Browns in receiving and has touchdowns in his first two games in the league. He is gaining comfortability with Watson and it will play a big factor on Watson’s and the offense’s successes. The Panthers lead the league in turnovers and Jaycee Horn roams in their backfield, as they present a great challenge for the Browns new wide receiver one.

Penalties

The Browns committed three straight penalties to start last week’s game. They have consistently started drives behind the chains, killing drives before they start.

Now they are at home and in an environment that should provide comfort to clean up the presnap penalties. The Browns cannot afford to start drives in a deficit as the ball does not travel over 10 yards in a Watson-led offense.

The Browns have a chance to kickoff the fall season with a win at home and improve to 2-1, changing the directory of what this team was believed capable of achieving.