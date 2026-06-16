Predicting Result of Browns' Offensive Line Battle Before Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in a tough situation as they decide who will make up their newly rebuilt offensive line for this upcoming season.

That’s what makes summer training camp so fun; there are surprises with players earning themselves starting roles with the team, as well as surprises with players who just didn’t do enough to get the starting nod.

Luckily, the Browns won’t have to necessarily make any glaringly difficult decisions, as almost their entire line is new to the team after the free agency period and the 2026 NFL Draft. The main thing is just deciding who the best players are to protect whoever their quarterback will be.

There are a couple of rookie offensive lineman that could surprise in training camp, and some veterans that need to prove their worth and show the young guys how it’s done.

With training camp still a number of weeks away, here’s a prediction for who will ultimately make up their offensive line in time for the 2026 NFL season.

Cleveland Browns Predicted Offensive Line

Tackles

Spencer Fano, Tytus Howard, Dawand Jones, Austin Barber, KT Leveston

As of right now, it may be pretty easy to assume who the two starting tackles will be for the Browns in 2026. They used their top first round draft pick this year to select Spencer Fano out of Utah, and he looks to be almost guaranteed to start at left tackle.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry shared his belief in Fano to be a potential long-term solution on the blind side in Cleveland, and it seems they also knew who they wanted at right tackle over a month before the NFL Draft.

Cleveland traded for Houston Texans tackle Tytus Howard in early March, and after Howard had seen starting time with the Texans over the years. At age 30, Howard is expected to be the anchor on the right side.

That leaves three other players who are expected to be backups or rotational players. Dawand Jones was a former starter, but injuries have set him back due to poor play. Austin Barber was drafted in the third round this year, and Leveston hasn’t played great in his time with Cleveland.

Guards

Elgton Jenkins, Zion Johnson, Teven Jenkins, Zak Zinter

When it comes to Cleveland’s interior offensive lineman, there are two that come to mind immediately. Both Elgton Jenkins and Zion Johnson are looking for a fresh start with the Browns and expect to start from day one.

Jenkins is coming off of a significant leg injury but has been participating in team drills and offseason programs with ease. Johnson is simply looking to prove that his talents were overlooked by the Los Angeles Chargers, hence his reasoning for signing with Cleveland.

Teven Jenkins is another veteran amongst the group. He was brought in prior to last season and saw some worthwhile minutes when injuries began to plague the Browns. Zak Zinter is still looking for a chance to showcase his abilities but hasn’t impressed in camp.

Centers

Luke Wypler, Parker Brailsford

This is the one position that is a total tossup when it comes to who may be starting for the Cleveland Browns. They have two unproven centers, even though Wypler has been with the Browns for a few seasons now.

He hasn’t looked like a starting caliber center since he was drafted, and while his snaps have been limited, he’ll need a strong summer to even be considered for the starting job.

Talking about unproven, Brailsford is a rookie; of course he is unproven. There has been word that he’s looked pretty good though during the Browns OTAs the past couple of weeks, which is promising in the event Wypler has another disappointing camp.

There is always the possibility that Elgton Jenkins moves over the center position, as he has the positional flexibility Cleveland has been looking for. With injuries, sometimes you have to mix players’ positions up; they wouldn’t have to with Jenkins.

This will be a fun training camp battle to watch, and the hopes are whoever they decide are their starters for week one, it’ll be a healthy group ready to block for whoever their quarterback is.