Three WR Targets for Browns at No. 24 If They Pass on Carnell Tate

The Cleveland Browns are now a little over one week away from the 2026 NFL Draft, in which they’ll have two first-round picks to build their roster for next season and beyond.

Having the luxury of selecting a top prospect at No. 6 overall should excite Browns fans, with many hoping and clamoring for them to draft Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate.

A few scenarios could play out where Cleveland trades back or builds up the offensive line at No. 6, shifting their focus to selecting a receiver with the No. 24 overall pick.

Even with a late first-round pick, an intriguing group of receivers will still be available — all potential impact starters from Day 1 for Cleveland.

The Browns desperately need help on offense in terms of pass catchers, so these three wide receiver prospects could be in play at No. 24 if Cleveland passes on Carnell Tate.

If the Browns got OT at #6, which WR will they take at #24?@dpbrugler lists Denzel Boston, KC Concepcion, and Omar Cooper Jr. as candidates to look out for.



presented by @FanDuel https://t.co/sNKNQJSEH5 pic.twitter.com/WHelxt4rTk — BIGPLAY Cleveland Show (@BIGPLAYCLEshow) April 14, 2026

Denzel Boston, Washington

The Browns have already added Boston to their list of potential draft prospects after hosting him for a Top 30 pre-draft visit back in March.

Their analysis of Boston could lead them to draft the crafty receiver at No. 24 if he’s available. Selecting a receiver of his caliber would instantly boost their offense as they search for answers to their offensive struggles.

Boston, a 6-foot-4 physical receiver with a game-breaking catch radius, saw his draft stock rise significantly over his last two seasons at Washington, where he posted 125 receptions for 1,715 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Boston is also known for being impactful in the run game, and given Todd Monken’s approach to running his offense, he could be a huge addition to Cleveland’s offense in 2026.

KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

Another intriguing receiver option for Cleveland — one that should be available at No. 24 — is Concepcion, who also visited the Browns last month.

Concepcion, a 6-foot speedy receiver, would fit nicely with the Browns — especially in a slot role he originally played at North Carolina State before transferring to the Aggies.

While it’s known that Concepcion doesn’t possess game-breaking speed, his ability to make plays even with his slightly smaller frame is what intrigues scouts.

In his final year at Texas A&M, Concepcion posted 61 receptions for 919 yards with nine touchdowns. This type of production for Cleveland would be an immediate upgrade over what they had in 2025 and could build off that for years to come.

Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

If both Boston and Concepcion are off the board come pick No. 24, there’s a great chance Omar Cooper Jr. is sitting there in need of a team ready to bank on his immense potential.

Cooper Jr. finished off his college career by contributing to Indiana’s national championship win over Miami, which capped off an electric season for the junior receiver looking to make an impact ahead of the NFL Draft.

His championship season consisted of 69 receptions for 937 yards while totaling 13 touchdowns, which showed how much of a reliable option he was for presumed first overall pick, quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

At 6 feet tall, Cooper Jr. stands out with his consistency and fluency as a route runner — traits that make him a raw prospect who could blossom into a legit starting threat down the line.

His strong hands and body control will translate nicely in the NFL, and while it might not be in his first season, he can showcase his ability to make difficult catches look routine while aiding Cleveland's offense if he finds himself selected at No. 24 overall.