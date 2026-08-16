Shedeur Sanders’ Postgame Comments Say Plenty About His Browns Progress

The Cleveland Browns’ 34-10 loss to the Chicago Bears did not leave much to celebrate on the scoreboard, but Shedeur Sanders still came away encouraged by parts of his latest preseason performance.

Sanders entered after halftime and immediately found a rhythm, connecting on a pair of early throws and showing some of the processing and command Cleveland has wanted to see throughout the summer.

He finished 6-of-11 passing for 79 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. Sanders viewed the outing largely through the lens of decision-making and execution.

“I don’t really get excited about the big plays and that stuff no more because it’s like playing chess,” Shedeur said. “It’s like if you do this, we are going to do that, you know? So, it’s just the right move at the right time.”

That confidence remained even after his interception.

“What I see, the right read, it just slipped,” Sanders said. “That’s what makes me mad a little bit because of it, but you know, any decision I make, I know it’s the right decision. I just didn’t execute the decision.”

Sanders was also clear that turnovers cannot become something he accepts.

“Obviously turn the ball over and all that stuff is not great, you know, and [I] won’t survive a long time in the league doing that,” Sanders said. “But as long as my eyes and my feet and everything was in the right place, being able to execute, it just may happen.”

More than the result of one play, Sanders said he continues to judge himself by what happens before the football leaves his hand.

“Every day I look and I see about decision making, like, how’s my decisions I’m making? And that’s how I grade myself off of...i think I had great post-snap visibility and being able to see what was going on."

He credited his time around Cleveland’s quarterback room with giving him another way of looking at the position.

“I was able to unlock another point of view and be able to see things a little differently,” Sanders said. “So that’s what I was excited about and being able to get those different points of views from everybody in the quarterback room that has experience.”

When asked whether the appearance helped him get his feet wet before another important week, Sanders quickly rejected that idea.

“Oh, no. My feet get wet every day at practice,” Sanders said. “It just felt like another day at practice, honestly.”

Cleveland’s coaching staff also found positives in Sanders’ performance despite the 24-point loss.

“For Shedeur not to play the first half and to come right out and we open it up with a throw, hits Gage [Larvadain], I think if I have it right, and then we get a big third down and they go zero and we block it up and he hits, you know, our slot on a crossing route,” his coach Todd Monken said. “Those are the things you’re looking for.”

Sanders now heads into another important evaluation week, but this time with an even bigger opportunity waiting. He is expected to start next Saturday when the Browns face Buffalo in Cleveland.

Before turning his attention to the Bills, Sanders made it clear he is embracing every opportunity that comes his way.

“I’m just excited about getting reps. Definitely, I’m excited for this week.”