Browns second-year quarterback Dillon Gabriel has been taken off injured reserve and will return to practice.

Gabriel, who spent a portion of last season as the Browns' starting quarterback, will now fight his way through the depth chart in hopes of earning the backup quarterback role.

Gabriel won the starting job last season, beating out Shedeur Sanders.

In 10 games, Gabriel threw for 937 yards, 10 touchdowns, and two interceptions. Gabriel is now the fourth quarterback on the Browns' 53-man roster, joining Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, and Taylen Green.

The concept of keeping four quarterbacks isn't a new one for the Browns. Along with Sanders and Gabriel, the Browns signed Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett to the initial 53-man roster last season. Pickett was then traded in August before the season opener.

Sitting at 3-1, the Browns will now have another body to rely on in case of injury or poor play.

#Browns roster moves:



Eligible to return to practice:



DT Kalia Davis (designated for return)

QB Dillon Gabriel (previously designated for return on Aug. 30)



Signed to practice squad:



WR James Proche II

DT Chris Williams



Released from practice squad:



RB Eric Gray

P Wes Pahl… — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 6, 2026

In addition to activating Dillon Gabriel, the Browns made a series of roster moves on Tuesday.

Former San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Kalia Davis has been activated off the injury reserve. The fourth-year man out of UCF signed with Cleveland in March on a one-year deal after three seasons in San Francisco.

The addition of Kalia Davis will provide the Browns with much-needed depth after losing Mason Graham to injury. Davis has 41 tackles in 33 games in the NFL.

The Browns have signed veteran wide receiver James Proche to the practice squad after completing a workout on Tuesday.

James Proche is someone that many Browns fans should be familiar with. The special teams star played two seasons in Cleveland before signing with the Tennessee Titans, where he spent last season.

The move comes as a response to the injury to Tylan Wallace, who went down in the matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

The Browns also signed defensive tackle Chris Williams to the practice squad.

Chris Williams is now in his fifth season in the NFL. The Wagner College product originally signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2020. The addition of Williams adds another layer of protection with the injuries on the defensive line mounting up.

Williams has 43 tackles in 44 career games in the NFL.

In corresponding moves, the Browns released running back Eric Gray, punter Wes Pahl, and offensive tackle Xavier Truss from the practice squad.