Week 10 Browns vs. Texans: Updated Injury Report, Weather Conditions and More

The Cleveland Browns are 5-4 on the 2026 season.

But that doesn't mean they are out of the running for a spot in the playoffs.

On Sunday, Nov. 15, the Browns will return to the gridiron at Huntington Bank Field for a 1:00 p.m. clash with the Houston Texans. The Texans are 3-5 on the season, rebounding well after dropping their first four games of the season. While the Browns are sliding on a two-game winning streak, the Texans are winners of three of their last four and enter Sunday with a bit of a confidence boost.

Heading into the outing, it seemed that the two sides would be fairly matched, but injuries popping up throughout the week put countless showings in doubt.

Fortunately, the Browns got news that rookie wideout Denzel Boston would be good to play on Sunday, while Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. would also be active.

How To Watch/Listen

Nov 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion (1) celebrates with teammates after his 64-yard touchdown catch and run against the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What: Cleveland Browns playing host to Houston Texans in Week 10.

When: Sunday, Nov. 15, at 1:00 p.m. EST.

Where: Huntington Bank Field on the coast of Lake Erie in Cleveland.

TV: Fox Channel WJW 8.1 in Cleveland, Fox-26 in Houston and NFL+/NFL Sunday Ticket.

Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 (WKNR), and WNCX (98.5 FM).

Injury Report

Oct 11, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) sneaks a peak into the backfield against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cleveland Browns Injury Report:

Austin Barber (T): Calf — Cleared

Denzel Boston (WR): Toe — Expected To Play

Michael Burton (FB): Calf — Out

Maliek Collins (DT): Elbow — Cleared

Ronnie Hickman Jr. (S): Concussion — Out

Carson Schwesinger (LB): Wrist, Ankle — Cleared

Denzel Ward (CB): Quad — Cleared

Quincy Williams (LB): Hamstring — Cleared

Houston Texans Injury Report:

Azeez Al-Shaair (LB): Groin / Personal — Out

Will Anderson Jr. (DE): Ankle — "Expected To Be Okay"

Trent Brown (T): Illness, Wrist — Questionable

Marvin Harrison Jr. (WR): Hamstring — Out

Danielle Hunter (DE): Hamstring — Out

Brevin Jordan (TE): Finger, Foot — Out

Keylan Rutledge (C/G): Neck, Shoulder — Out

Wyatt Teller (G): Back, Illness — Questionable

Reed Blankenship (S): Concussion, Hand — Cleared

Tank Dell (WR): Hand, Shoulder — Cleared

Jacob Hummel (LB): Groin — Questionable

Woody Marks (RB): Knee — Cleared

David Montgomery (RB): Groin — Out (No Travel)

Jaylin Smith (CB): Hamstring — Out (No Travel)

Brayden Smith (T): Illness — Questionable

Tommy Togiai (DT): Elbow, Shoulder — Cleared

Weather Conditions

Oct 19, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; A fan watches warmups in the rain before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Miami Dolphins at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the two sides will look to embody that next-man-up mentality on Sunday, they will also have to fight through some unfavorable conditions.

At this time of the year, there are always going to be some question marks surrounding the weather conditions in Cleveland, and on Sunday, things are expected to be pretty wonky.

Temperature: 46 Degrees, Feels Like 32

Rain: Expected Around Kickoff

Wind: 15mph Going North To South. Gusts Upwards of 20mph

It is never easy to kick at Huntington Bank Field, but with rainy conditions expected and wind continuing to shift throughout the day, both the Browns' kicker Andre Szmyt and the Texans' kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn will have to be ready to go.