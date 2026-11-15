Week 10 Browns vs. Texans: Updated Injury Report, Weather Conditions and More
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The Cleveland Browns are 5-4 on the 2026 season.
But that doesn't mean they are out of the running for a spot in the playoffs.
On Sunday, Nov. 15, the Browns will return to the gridiron at Huntington Bank Field for a 1:00 p.m. clash with the Houston Texans. The Texans are 3-5 on the season, rebounding well after dropping their first four games of the season. While the Browns are sliding on a two-game winning streak, the Texans are winners of three of their last four and enter Sunday with a bit of a confidence boost.
Heading into the outing, it seemed that the two sides would be fairly matched, but injuries popping up throughout the week put countless showings in doubt.
Fortunately, the Browns got news that rookie wideout Denzel Boston would be good to play on Sunday, while Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. would also be active.
How To Watch/Listen
What: Cleveland Browns playing host to Houston Texans in Week 10.
When: Sunday, Nov. 15, at 1:00 p.m. EST.
Where: Huntington Bank Field on the coast of Lake Erie in Cleveland.
TV: Fox Channel WJW 8.1 in Cleveland, Fox-26 in Houston and NFL+/NFL Sunday Ticket.
Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 (WKNR), and WNCX (98.5 FM).
Injury Report
Cleveland Browns Injury Report:
Austin Barber (T): Calf — Cleared
Denzel Boston (WR): Toe — Expected To Play
Michael Burton (FB): Calf — Out
Maliek Collins (DT): Elbow — Cleared
Ronnie Hickman Jr. (S): Concussion — Out
Carson Schwesinger (LB): Wrist, Ankle — Cleared
Denzel Ward (CB): Quad — Cleared
Quincy Williams (LB): Hamstring — Cleared
Houston Texans Injury Report:
Azeez Al-Shaair (LB): Groin / Personal — Out
Will Anderson Jr. (DE): Ankle — "Expected To Be Okay"
Trent Brown (T): Illness, Wrist — Questionable
Marvin Harrison Jr. (WR): Hamstring — Out
Danielle Hunter (DE): Hamstring — Out
Brevin Jordan (TE): Finger, Foot — Out
Keylan Rutledge (C/G): Neck, Shoulder — Out
Wyatt Teller (G): Back, Illness — Questionable
Reed Blankenship (S): Concussion, Hand — Cleared
Tank Dell (WR): Hand, Shoulder — Cleared
Jacob Hummel (LB): Groin — Questionable
Woody Marks (RB): Knee — Cleared
David Montgomery (RB): Groin — Out (No Travel)
Jaylin Smith (CB): Hamstring — Out (No Travel)
Brayden Smith (T): Illness — Questionable
Tommy Togiai (DT): Elbow, Shoulder — Cleared
Weather Conditions
While the two sides will look to embody that next-man-up mentality on Sunday, they will also have to fight through some unfavorable conditions.
At this time of the year, there are always going to be some question marks surrounding the weather conditions in Cleveland, and on Sunday, things are expected to be pretty wonky.
Temperature: 46 Degrees, Feels Like 32
Rain: Expected Around Kickoff
Wind: 15mph Going North To South. Gusts Upwards of 20mph
It is never easy to kick at Huntington Bank Field, but with rainy conditions expected and wind continuing to shift throughout the day, both the Browns' kicker Andre Szmyt and the Texans' kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn will have to be ready to go.
Cade Cracas is a sports media professional with experience in play-by-play, broadcasting and digital storytelling. He is a recent graduate of Ashland University with degrees in digital media production and journalism.Follow CracasCade