The Cleveland Browns have an opportunity to start their season 4-1 for just the second time since the franchise’s return to Cleveland in 1999.

Showdown in the Meadowlands

The Cleveland Browns will travel to East Rutherford, New Jersey, to face the New York Jets. Despite entering at 1-3, the Jets are 1.5-point favorites over the 3-1 Browns. In that matchup, the Browns have a clear path to victory so long as they can exploit the Jets' key weaknesses and not shoot themselves in the foot.

Stop the Run, Make the Jets Pass

In the Jets' Week 4 matchup vs. the Chicago Bears, the Jets were held to just 157 total yards. Braelon Allen accounted for all 59 of New York’s rushing yards on 14 carries. With star back Breece Hall injured, the Browns must stop the run on early downs and force Geno Smith into obvious passing situations.

Braelon Allen runs it in for 6️⃣



GBvsNYJ on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/F2SEYfpMQd — NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026

While Geno Smith has been effective this year with five touchdowns and 902 yards, the Browns were able to stifle and disrupt him with consistent pressure when he played for the Raiders last season. In that game, Smith did pass for 285 yards, but he was sacked 10 times and lost 24-10. If the Browns force obvious passing situations despite injuries at defensive tackle, they will be in good shape.

Get the Run Game Going

The Browns also need to establish their own rushing attack. The Jets have given up 494 total rushing yards in 2026, the eighth most in the league. In the Jets' Week 4 matchup vs. the Bears, the Jets gave up 232 rushing yards.

The Browns seem to be on the brink of finally establishing the run game. In their matchup on Thursday Night Football, the Browns rushed for 112 yards with two rushing touchdowns. The Browns need to continue this positive momentum in their run game to defeat the Jets.

Consistent gains on early downs would give Deshaun Watson more manageable third downs and help Cleveland sustain drives. Longer possessions would also give a defensive line dealing with injuries more time to rest, adding another reason to establish the run.

The Run Game Matters

The Browns vs. Jets matchup will ultimately come down to both teams' rushing attacks. The Browns have not allowed a rushing touchdown this season, but Jaylen Warren rushed for 93 yards on 17 carries against Cleveland in Week 4.

If the Browns can continue their positive momentum and attack the Jets' apparent weakness in defending the run, the game should tilt in Cleveland’s favor.