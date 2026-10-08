4 Jets' Overreactions Heading Into Week 5 vs. Browns (Including David Bailey Concerns)

At 1-3, the Jets are in familiar territory as they hit the quarter-way point of the 2026 NFL season. They enter the month of October in desperate need of victories to prove to their fans that they can play meaningful football when it matters.

As with any slow start to the year, though, fans are no longer willing to give the organization the benefit of the doubt. Some incredible overreactions have even popped up among even the most loyal parts of the fanbase.

While overreactions come with the sport, it's time to debunk some of the most outlandish ones as the Jets head into Week 5's clash with the Browns.

1. David Bailey hasn't been impactful enough

This has nothing to do with David Bailey and more to do with the player who was taken after. During the pre-draft process, the Jets contemplated taking either Bailey or Arvell Reese with the second overall pick. Reese was more of a project and an off-ball linebacker, while Bailey was thought of as the sure-fire pass rusher.

Through four games, though, Reese has been the better performer. The Ohio State phenom leads the league in solo tackles, has an interception and four passes defended. Bailey, meanwhile, has struggled over the last couple of games, but leads the Jets in pressures and has recorded two sacks.

The overreaction here is the most ridiculous of any topic on this list. Four games are not enough to determine how good a rookie will be. Some players take time to develop into stars. Others are stars right away. That doesn't diminish any player.

Bailey will be perfectly fine. It's not fair to think he won't be due to the play of another prospect.

2. Aaron Glenn is a dead man walking (metaphorically of course)

This one is an overreaction, but of all the topics here, it's easily the one most likely to actually take place.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn needed victories this season in order to prove to the league and organization he was the right man for the job. The talent on the roster has obviously improved, but it hasn't improved enough to mask some of the coaching struggles that Glenn continues to have.

Although the Jets have improved in some areas, head coach Aaron Glenn is still going through growing pains in Year 2. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That said, a 1-3 record doesn't doom any season. New York can still win seven or eight games by getting healthy and performing at a high level. Glenn won't lose his job if that happens. Other coaches have gone through a similar slow start in Year 2, only to turn into a winner that same season.

That is what could await the Jets this season. And it doesn't make Glenn a dead man walking (even if more losses could certainly do that).

3. Lighter upcoming schedule means wins can be had

Over the next few games, the Jets find themselves playing the Browns, Raiders, Patriots, and Dolphins. While the Raiders and Browns have greatly improved to start the year, they are still winnable games on the schedule.

That said, the notion that lighter games on the schedule mean the Jets will be able to get some wins on their tally is a farce. New York will need to play much better than it has over the last several weeks on both sides of the ball.

And while a 4-4 mark at the midway point of the season could certainly be in play, the Jets don't have any easy games. They could end up being 1-7 by that point, too.

4. Jets offense has been better

In some cases, the Jets' offense has taken positive steps forward. Geno Smith has played well as the team's starting quarterback, and when healthy, the rest of the unit has looked competent.

The problem is that the same issues that have plagued the team for years have re-emerged many times.

The Jets are too inconsistent at getting the ball to Garrett Wilson despite another strong start to the year for the star receiver, and their offensive line hasn't been as consistent as many hoped. Even more alarming, New York's run game ranks fifth-worst in the league with only 84 rushing yards per game.

The Jets need to do whatever it takes to get the ball to Garrett Wilson more consistently. Or else, the offense will remain a concern. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Getting a better quarterback is only half the battle. New York's scheme and target shares have been very poor to begin the season, and it highlights a group that isn't much better after finishing last in most offensive categories last season.

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