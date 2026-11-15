3 Takeaways From Browns' Nail-Biting Win Over Texans for Sixth Victory of 2026

The Cleveland Browns love to get the nerves going.

And on Sunday, Nov. 15, they did exactly that again.

Trailing 17-0 early to the Houston Texans, the Browns rallied to take a 20-17 lead in the second half of play. They then proceeded to fall behind 24-20 before starting quarterback Deshaun Watson led the team to a game-winning drive, his sixth of the season, to secure a 27-24 victory.

On the final drive of the game, Watson, after drawing a 15-yard unnecessary roughness call, completed a 30-yard pass to tight end Harold Fannin Jr., getting the Browns into position to score. He would hand off the ball to Quinshon Judkins, who punched in the eventual winner.

"The game is never over," Watson said postgame. "As long as we have time on the clock and we have an opportunity, we are going to believe we can finish it off."

“The game is never over. As long as we have time on the clock and we have opportunity, we're going to believe we can finish it off.”



Deshaun Watson speaks with @MeganOlivi after the Browns’ 17-point comeback win over the Texans. pic.twitter.com/fOBKC362A5 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 15, 2026

Here are the three biggest takeaways from Sunday's victory that improved the Browns to 6-4 on the season:

Watson Keeps On Delivering

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Browns always seem to turn it on a bit late, but Watson is always there to deliver.

Deshaun Watson has a game-winning drive in all 6 wins this season.



Brown are 4-0 at home for first time since 1963. pic.twitter.com/V5ROnWUxBr — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 15, 2026

In all six of the Browns' wins this season, Watson has been credited with being the catalyst for the game-winning drives.

He finished Sunday's victory with 25 completions on 40 attempts, going for 312 yards on an average of 7.8 yards per reception. He did not find the end zone through the air, but added one score on the ground, along with 49 yards on eight carries.

Looking to continue making the offense more versatile, the Browns have been pushing Watson outside of the pocket more and more, hoping to see him extend drives with his legs.

He is now up over 2,100 yards passing this season, all while recording back-to-back-to-back 300-yard games.

If he can keep this up, the Browns are going to be in good hands as they search for a spot in the playoffs over the coming weeks.

Quinshon Judkins Needs More Usage

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) celebrates with wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) and wide receiver KC Concepcion (1) after a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running back Quinshon Judkins couldn't be in a more confusing system.

Each week, the offensive scheme has him diving headfirst up the middle, whereas his speed and athleticism certainly have him much more suited for outside runs. However, he still made advantage of his limited opportunities on Sunday.

Scoring the game-winning touchdown on the Browns' final offensive drive, Judkins capped off his day with 10 carries for 38 yards and one score.

He is now up to over 400 rushing yards and four scores this season, but still sits below 3.5 yards per carry.

In order to get the most out of the rushing attack, Judkins either needs 10 more carries a game or more versatility in where he is expected to run. Gaining one or two yards up the gut as he crashes into a wall of bodies is just simply not getting the most out of the 23-year-old.

The Defense Is Elite

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Quincy Williams (5) and cornerback Denzel Ward (21) tackle Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (1) during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After falling down 17-0 through the first two quarters, not only did Cleveland's offense finally turn things up a notch, but so did the defense.

They would go on to give up just seven points for the rest of the contest, limiting Texans quarterback CJ Stroud's ability to get the offense going. They also forced him to throw an interception.

A wild juggling INT from Tyson Campbell 😳



HOUvsCLE on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/o05D4nQ0We — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026

Stroud's final score of the game came on the Texans' second-to-last drive, but the Browns' defense had held the offense to a punt or an interception on the previous six straight drives.

After allowing him to score early in the fourth quarter, the defense forced him and the offense off the field on every subsequent drive without allowing them to do any further damage:

~ 3 Plays, -1 Yard (Punt)

~ 3 Plays, 0 Yards (Punt)

~ 6 Plays, 3 Yards (Turnover on Downs)

That type of production with the game on the line is so important, and also proves that this team has what it takes to compete when the stakes are the highest.

Now, they have to just turn Sunday's result into an all-game constant, rather than a late-game surge.