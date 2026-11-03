Browns Could Be Forced to Abandon Their Trade Deadline Plans After Steelers Loss

Heading into their week eight matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cleveland Browns had in mind an idea for the upcoming trade deadline.

After finally having a winning season, Cleveland can finally be buyers at this stage of the season. Despite the loss, this status of "buyers" remains the same. However, the players they need to go after have dramatically changed.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) is introduced prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Line

Before facing their rivals, many rumors were swirling about the Browns going after another pass rusher to bolster the defensive line.

Guys like Khalil Mack and YaYa Diaby were being thrown around as potential targets.

Especially with the horrible start to Jared Verse's Browns career statistically, Cleveland really could still use a guy to help take some of that pressure off the 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year.

However, there is another stat that stands out far more than all the rest, and it shows why another position desperately needs more attention.

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns center Elgton Jenkins (74) and center Luke Wypler (56) walk to the field prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive Line

Quite literally doing a 180 to the other side of the ball, the Browns' offensive line has completely failed so far this season.

Even after going out and getting five new starters, finding potential great future options in the draft with Spencer Fano and Austin Barber, trading for Tytus Howard, and spending big bucks on Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins, the unit still needs a load of work.

The reason? Deshaun Watson has been sacked 33 times this season in eight games.

Last game alone, Pittsburgh was able to ruin the Browns' offense after dropping Watson eight times.

Not only does that 33 sacks allowed lead the entire NFL, but the Carolina Panthers, who rank 31st, have allowed 10 fewer sacks.

Clearly, Cleveland needs to spend some money to improve the guys up front. Who knows, maybe it wouldn't take too much to go after a guy like Landon Dickerson from Philadelphia.

Other wide receiver names continue to come up in connection to the trade deadline: Jacksonville’s Brian Thomas Jr., Indianapolis’ Josh Downs, Minnesota’s Jauan Jennings, Cleveland’s Jerry Jeudy, Tennessee’s Calvin Ridley. But the Jets won’t trade Wilson by next Tuesday. https://t.co/F2ONImsqPX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2026

Trade Assests

So the issue has been addressed, and we know what Cleveland needs to do. But how will they do it?

The Browns have 11 total picks in the 2027 NFL Draft. This includes multiple late-round picks, but also two that come in the first round.

Who is to say Cleveland doesn't go after a top lineman who is still in the early stages of his career? That way, if they do use a first-round pick, they can almost "draft early" with a guy who can help out this season and for years to come.

Now let's say Andrew Berry does not want to use a first-round pick to trade for a lineman. What else do the Browns have to offer?

If there's been a player whose name has been tossed around in trade talks since training camp, its been Jerry Jeudy.

Some teams that come to mind that are trying to potentially get wide receiver help for their quarterback are the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, and Washington Commanders.

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95) sack Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Final Thoughts

Going forward, a change simply has to be made. Unfortunately for the Browns, it also doesn't look like that change will be able to be made internally.

If Cleveland seriously wants a chance to push for their first-ever AFC North title and first playoff appearance since 2023, they will need to make a move for at least one offensive lineman in the coming weeks.