2 Out-of-the-Box Trade Targets Who Could Help Fix the Browns’ Biggest Roster Weakness

The Cleveland Browns are not far off the top spot in the AFC North standings.

Following a rocky start to the 2026 campaign, the Browns turned the corner and are seemingly playing competitive football week in and week out.

But in order to round the final bend and make a push to finish the year strong, the front office will have to stay active at the trade deadline.

Recently, a report broke from Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer that the Browns would be considering adding more depth to the defensive line and a second option to the tight end room to pair with rising star Harold Fannin Jr.

Here are two out-of-the-box trades the Browns could end up making after taking Breer's reports into account:

Philadelphia Eagles - TE Dallas Goedert

Oct 11, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) during action during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas Goedert isn't a blocking-first tight end.

But he has been a relatively solid one across his nine-year career in the NFL, even though that part of his game has declined with age.

The 31-year-old would bring the Browns a dual-threat tight end with plenty of experience and leadership in his back pocket. Not only can he still block decently well at his age, but he can also still get downfield and make plays for the offense.

This season, he has hauled in 26 catches for 258 yards and two touchdowns, with an average of 9.9 yards per reception. Just last season, he finished with a career-best 11 touchdowns.

From Week 10 through the end of the season, Goedert would place just a measly cap hit of $695,000 on the Browns, something that could be easily swallowed.

He is also on an expiring deal, so if the Browns ultimately don't end up liking his fit within the system, they could let him walk in free agency.

Trading for a player like Goedert would show that the Browns are investing in an offense that seems to be just a few pieces away from being really solid, all while giving Fannin Jr. a chance to learn and get more opportunities from a strong No. 2 beside him.

Washington Commanders - DL Daron Payne

Oct 11, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) chases New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Looking to bolster the defensive line in a post-Myles Garrett era, the Browns are going to have to do a bit of work because of how poorly his replacement, Jared Verse, has played this season.

The freshly 26-year-old is currently on pace to have the worst season of his career, posting just 18 combined tackles, four tackles for a loss, zero sacks and six quarterback hits.

In order to free up more opportunities for him and help him break out of a slump, the Browns could look to stack up the talent around him. Trading for a player like the Washington Commanders' star defensive tackle Daron Payne would be a good option.

Payne is in his ninth season of NFL action, having posted a whopping 446 tackles, 67 tackles for a loss, 38 sacks and 86 quarterback hits across his career.

This season, he has 14 tackles, two for a loss, five quarterback hits and one sack. While he still has room to improve and return to the form he has shown in previous years, a fresh, new scenario could be exactly what he needs.

The Commanders are well below .500 and likely out of the hunt for a playoff spot, meaning for the right price, they would be willing to part with an aging lineman.

If the Browns toss a few picks the way of Washington, helping them pave a new path towards a rebuilding period this offseason, the deal could be done without even blinking.