The Cleveland Browns enter their bye week with a surprising 6-4 record and sit in the last wild card spot. They were projected to have five wins, which they have already exceeded. Each of their six wins has been of the fourth-quarter comeback variety.

No one is more emblematic of their success than Deshaun Watson.

Coming off the lack of success, baggage, and a host of injuries since an all-time failure of a trade, Watson’s career was considered over. However, in his fifth season in a Browns uniform, his resurgence was not an expected storyline going into the bye week.

Todd Monken pitted Watson against Shedeur Sanders in training camp to find a starting quarterback. Reports out of training camp were not good for either quarterback, and videos came out of practice of the football hitting the ground. Then the final nail in Watson’s career was just about hammered in during the preseason.

Sanders got the start in the second preseason game, and Watson relieved him in the second half. After an optimistic first half from Sanders, Watson came in and missed a lot of throws. The fans sensed that this could be their last time having to watch Watson, and the boos were heard through the television.

After the game, Watson spoke to the media and called out the fans for their actions. Monken still believed in Watson and named him the starting quarterback. Fans and pundits alike were shocked and it was only a matter of time before the offense got handed over to Sanders. Then the Browns got walloped against Jacksonville in their first game, and the offense looked lost.

Reports were that if they lost their second game in Tampa Bay, then Sanders would start for their first home game. After the first half in Tampa Bay, the Watson experience’s light nearly died out, but then came the second half that changed his career.

They came back and won against their former first-overall pick, Baker Mayfield, and Watson kept his job. He did not relinquish it as he continued to provide incredible play in the fourth quarter on their way to five more wins.

The performance has not always been pretty, but Watson has made play after play when it counted the most. He has looked more comfortable in the offense each week, evidenced by him throwing for 300 yards in each of his last three games. The offense was at its best down 17-0 last week against the Houston Texans when Watson started to show off his arm.

Watson threw the ball downfield more than ever as a Cleveland Brown on Sunday, which led to big plays. He is not only affecting the offense with his arm, but he has been just as important on the ground. Watson is second on the team in rushing yards and has been able to escape collapsed pockets to gain crucial first downs.

Last week, Monken opened up the offense by running read options with Watson. He led the team in rushing for the game and used his read-option ability for the first touchdown of the game.

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He is getting more comfortable with his receivers and is more in tune with the flow of the game. After all the time that he missed, Watson is relearning what it takes to be an NFL quarterback. There was never a belief that Watson would play past this season for the Browns, but now they may have to seriously look at a new short-term contract.

The Browns are in the playoff hunt and have been the surprise team of the year in the league. Nothing is more surprising than Watson leading the team to six wins while improving with each start.

Watson has risen to the occasion every time his back was against the wall, which was a storyline ranked lower than the Browns' playoff hopes at the beginning of the season.