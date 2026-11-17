In their week 10 matchup, the Cleveland Browns defeated the Houston Texans 27-24.

As a team, the Browns managed to once again make an incredible comeback. This time, from a 17-0 deficit.

Here are three players who stepped up big in Cleveland's win on Sunday:

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans safety M.J. Stewart (29) facemasks Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harold Fannin Jr.

In just his second season, Harold Fannin Jr. is already proving to be one of the best tight ends in the entire NFL.

Over the past three games, Fannin has caught 19 passes for a total of 287 yards and that huge overtime touchdown against the New Orleans Saints.

Despite a slower start to the season, Fannin is emerging as a trustworthy pass catcher for any Cleveland quarterback and has also shown his incredible playmaking ability after the catch.

In this game specifically, Fannin posted seven catches for 91 yards. Included in this stat line was his major 30-yard play, which set up the go-ahead touchdown by Quinshon Judkins with less than a minute remaining.

Really upset that this INT didn’t count for #Browns rookie SAF Emmanuel McNeil-Warren.



Another young playmaker that has been awesome this season. pic.twitter.com/l0zTReeOKS — Dylan Feltovich (@dyfelt) November 15, 2026

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

It seems as if every game he plays, two things get clearer about Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. First, he gets better in every outing. Second, the Browns got the steal of the draft by selecting him at pick 58.

In this contest, the rookie recorded the team's third most tackles with eight. If it weren't for a penalty (which could have gone either way), he would have had his first career NFL interception as well.

However, the stat line can only say so much.

If you were to actually sit down and watch the film from this game, your first thought probably wouldn't be rookie.

Already, McNeil-Warren is playing like one of the league's best. The Browns most definitely have a bright future as well with the Toledo product.

Tytus Howard during a drill at the Browns mini camp in Berea on April 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tytus Howard

Arguably the most surprising performance of the week came from the former Texan himself. And I'm not talking about Deshaun Watson.

This offseason, Cleveland made yet another trade with Houston. The Browns acquired Tytus Howard in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick.

Since the deal, Howard has been the starting Right Tackle for the Browns. Now, before this game, he put up average numbers and ranked in the middle tier of all tackles in the league, according to PFF.

That was until the Texans showdown.

Howard finished the game with the second-highest PFF grade on the Browns, posting an 83.3 rating. Not only is that a great number to receive, but Howard achieved it in 68 snaps.

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Final Thoughts

While the Browns still have some things to figure out as they head into their Week 11 bye week, the playoffs are most definitely still on the table.

Having these players step up just proved Cleveland can win tough games against teams with great players.

If anything, these three guys should give Browns fans hope that the future of this team may actually be brighter than most think.