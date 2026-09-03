The Most Important Thing That Happened to the Browns This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns made some major changes to their roster over the course of the offseason to build their team as a potential competitor in the near future.

Compared to the team they rolled out on the field last season, this year is going to be a whole new look Browns team. Led by first year head coach Todd Monken, this young team is coming together nicely.

Amidst all the moves that Cleveland made on both offense and defense, one specific area of their team was arguably the most crucial to upgrade, that being their offensive line. Through both the draft and free agency, it was a total overhaul.

Regardless of who the Browns’ starting quarterback is throughout the regular season, it’s nice to know that the big men up front will be there to protect and block.

Upgrading the offensive line was undoubtedly the most important thing the Browns accomplished this offseason. Here’s how it could translate to success during the regular season.

New faces on the offensive line are levels better than last year, and much younger

The Browns wasted no time during the offseason making upgrades to their offensive line, with a few of them coming during the free agency period earlier in the year. The additions of Zion Johnson, Elgton Jenkins, and Tytus Howard were major moves for Cleveland.

Cleveland also made it a point to re-sign Teven Jenkins, who earned himself another one-year contract after holding down the guard position on a shaky line last season.

After a successful free agency period, the Browns decided to continue their offensive line retooling by drafting Spencer Fano with their first pick. A few rounds later, Cleveland selected two more linemen in Austin Barber and Parker Brailsford to instantly give their line more youth.

May 8, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns tackle Austin Barber (58) during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest problem on the offensive line last season was a combination of a few things, but most importantly the age of their starters. Cleveland had one of the oldest offensive lines in the NFL over the last two seasons and lost three veteran starters to retirement and free agency.

If the Browns wanted any slight chance of being a competitive team, it was a necessity that they addressed their aging and thin offensive line after ranking near the bottom of the league in most offensive categories.

What can be expected is an uptick in production in all areas of their offense, especially in the run game. Having younger, more agile linemen will help Todd Monken find new ways to feed his second-year backs in Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, even with them both producing last year.

Cleveland’s quarterbacks were under constant pressure last season as well, so shoring up their two tackle positions with younger options in Spencer Fano and Tytus Howard should allow for Deshaun Watson to have more time to make his reads and extend plays if necessary.

Jun 11, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Adin Huntington (98) and offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) enter the field during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iron sharpens iron as well, so with Cleveland’s defensive line being reshaped as well and set to improve this season, the offensive and defensive line have been busy helping out one another to ensure they are at their best come week one.

Either way, this unit has significantly improved, and the word out of training camp this summer was that their rookie linemen were showcasing that they were worth the draft picks the Browns invested in them. Regardless of who’s starting on the line, this offense is in much better shape.