This Browns Second-Year Offensive Threat Poised for a Big 2026 Season

This past offseason, the Cleveland Browns added plenty of talent to the offensive side of the ball.

The front office drafted a few key rookies, with offensive lineman Spencer Fano and wideout KC Concepcion standing out as the primary faces of the class, while also adding a few experienced bodies in free agency.

But while many of the newcomers are expected to steal the show in Week 1 when Cleveland takes on the Jacksonville Jaguars, second-year tight end Harold Fannin Jr. cannot be ignored.

The 22-year-old standout is coming off an impressive rookie season with the Browns, posting 72 receptions, 731 yards and six touchdowns. He led the team in receptions by 22, yards by 129 and touchdowns by two.

When Cleveland's arsenal of quarterbacks was looking to move the chains, Fannin Jr. was the guy they were going to.

And there is no reason to believe such productivity cannot be replicated in 2026.

Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) is helped by quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) after injuring his groin on a touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 28, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A Lackluster Tight End Room

Behind Fannin Jr., the Browns don't have much to be terribly excited about.

In the 2026 NFL Draft, they selected Joe Royer with the No. 170 pick in the fifth round out of Cincinnati, but he hasn't been seen in quite a while. Just two rounds later, the front office took BYU's Carsen Ryan with the No. 248 pick in the seventh round. Ryan currently sits third on the depth chart.

While the team's seventh-rounder may end up getting a bit more time on the gridiron as the year continues to tick along, he will have to jump Cleveland's other rostered tight end: Blake Whiteheart.

The 26-year-old Whiteheart hasn't really established himself as much of an offensive threat, but he does know Cleveland's system incredibly well. He has been with the organization since 2024, playing in 28 games across the last two seasons.

Both Ryan and Royer, when he returns, will have to work their way up the coaching staff's ladder.

That still means, though, that the room belongs to Fannin Jr. ... and so do the targets.

With rookie wideouts Denzel Boston and Concepcion still being somewhat unknown, and more experienced wideouts Jerry Jeudy and Isaiah Bond still needing to become more consistent, Fannin Jr. stands out as the clear No. 1 option.

He showcased all last year that he can be relied upon.

Fannin Jr. also has a chance to become Deshaun Watson's favorite target. The two have not played together in a regular-season contest yet, but Fannin Jr. shared that the two have built strong chemistry during the offseason.

Watson beat out second-year pro Shedeur Sanders for the starting quarterback job.

"It's been really nice," Fannin was quoted as saying in an article by USA Today. "It's crazy to think about because I used to actually watch him on TV when I was younger, and now we are here... [we are] just getting reps and talking through things, seeing how he sees things and how he wants me to adjust."

Only time will tell what Fannin Jr.'s second season with the Browns will look like, but if he can replicate his efforts from last year, the offense will be in a great spot.

The first chance to see the former Bowling Green State University Falcon in action is on Sunday, Sept. 13, when the Browns and Jaguars meet from EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla., at 1:00 p.m. EST.