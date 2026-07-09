A Former Browns Pro Bowler Sees What’s Next for Harold Fannin Jr.

Few people understand what it takes to succeed in the NFL better than someone who has played the game at its highest level.

Often described as a hybrid between offensive lineman and wide receiver, a tight end must have a vast array of skills to succeed. When one thinks of Cleveland Browns players who have succeeded at the position of tight end, many come to mind, including Gary Barnidge.

Gary Barnidge Knows What It Takes at Tight End

Barnidge is best known for his 2015 season, as well as the “Thighmaster Catch” from that same season in Week 5 against the Ravens. In 2015, Barnidge made the Pro Bowl roster while putting up 1,043 yards and nine touchdowns on 79 catches. Barnidge is a former player with a wealth of knowledge about what it takes to succeed at the NFL level.

During an interview with Barnidge, Browns On SI contributor Noah Olson and his co-host of At The Office, Erik Williams, were able to ask Barnidge for his thoughts on second-year tight end Harold Fannin Jr., and what the next steps are for the young star's development.

The Part of Tight End Play Fans Often Miss

Olson: I want to talk a little bit of ball with you, especially because we have an exciting young tight end here for the Cleveland Browns right now. What do you think fans miss the most when they're watching tight end play?

Barnidge: I think the blocking. I don't think fans appreciate a tight end that can actually block. I think they're so used to the tight end going out there and catching the ball. They don't appreciate that they can actually spring the run. They can be the reason why a running back gets the edge and gets around the edge for a touchdown. That has become a lost art at the tight end because a lot of teams are carrying two tight ends. One guy is the receiver, the other guy is the blocker.

Williams: Can you talk a little bit about current Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr.? He had his breakout year, and obviously, he can catch the ball. But tell us what fans should look for beyond just those catches and yards.

Barnidge: So I think he's doing a tremendous job. I think he has a great run after the catch. I think he's literally a receiver in a tight end body. He has that ability, and I think he's truly going to improve on his run blocking this year. I know they didn't ask for it from him much last year. He did a little bit of fullback stuff, or they'd put him in there and do a little backside, but they didn't do a lot of front-line blocking with him. And I think they're going to keep working there with him. At least I hope they do, because if he becomes one-dimensional, teams are going to stop him.

Harold Fannin Jr.’s Next Step

For Barnidge, the next step for Fannin Jr. seems to be to grow in the all-important blocking department. With more weight added to his frame in year two, as well as a tight-end-friendly offense under first-year head coach Todd Monken, Fannin Jr. looks to do just that.

For the full interview, watch here: