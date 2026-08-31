What To Expect From Cleveland Browns Rookie Draft Class Heading to Week 1

We are under 10 days away from the 2026 NFL regular season starting up in Seattle, Washington, where the Patriots will look to get their revenge on the Seahawks in a Super Bowl rematch.

The Cleveland Browns will start their season just a couple of days later, as they go on the road to visit the Jacksonville Jaguars in a tough Week 1 matchup. As we get into September, the main question has been answered: Deshaun Watson will be the starting quarterback. Now, how does the revamped roster fall in behind him?

A main positive from last season was the production from the rookie class, so what should Browns fans expect from this year’s class?

Anchor on Lake Erie

Spencer Fano will be getting the start at left tackle, barring any sudden changes before next Sunday. His job will be the most important among all the rookies, and possibly the entire offensive line, as we’ve seen the Browns struggle to find a long-term plan at left tackle and how much it’s hurt them.

We have already seen the physical nature of Fano’s game when he and Jared Verse got into a scuffle earlier on in training camp; expect to see that in every rep, with his speed and brawling capabilities in the run game.

Starting in Big Roles

The hype has been real for both KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston since they arrived in Berea earlier this year. Both of these guys will be starting from Week 1 and hopefully every game of the season, and their impact may not be up to them.

Todd Monken looks like he’s already trying to find every way to use Concepcion’s speed and playmaking in the offense, as he’s using him in end-arounds, motioning him around, along with his ability to return punts effectively.

Boston’s size would be his best feature if he didn’t high-point footballs so dominantly. We didn’t get to see much from Boston in the preseason, but his training camp tape was enough for most people to realize he is going to be a powerful receiver downfield.

Beneficial Backups

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is set to back up safeties Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman right now, but his playing time will come eventually. With McNeil-Warren’s size and range, it will be hard to keep him off the field.

Cleveland’s third-round pick OT Austin Barber is also going to start the season as a backup, but will be one of the first linemen off the bench for the right side.

Depth Pieces

The rest of the Browns draft class will fall into this category, but having great depth is never a bad thing. Linebacker Justin Jefferson, center Parker Brailsford, QB Taylen Green, and FB/TE Carsen Ryan round out some positions for Cleveland. I believe Ryan has the best shot at playing time among this group for what he can do in the run game.

Cleveland also selected tight end Joe Royer in the fifth round, but he was placed on the reserve/non-football illness list Sunday, causing him to miss the first four weeks of the regular season.