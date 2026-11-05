Why Shedeur Sanders' Expected Start Comes at the Perfect Time

Two years ago, Shedeur Sanders expanded his skill set beyond the football field and released a song called “Perfect Timing.”

Now, as Deshaun Watson is in concussion protocol, the second-year quarterback is gearing up to make his first start of the 2026 season, and the timing couldn’t be more in his – and in the Browns’ – favor.

Here’s three reasons why Sanders getting the Week 9 nod comes at a pretty much the perfect time:

The Saints' Defense Isn’t Much to Worry About

Oct 25, 2026; Paris, FRA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young (99) and defensive end Carl Granderson (96) during the third quarter at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During his media availability on Wednesday afternoon, Sanders was asked what he’s seen from the Saints' defense.

“Um, yeah, I've seen a lot," he answered. "When I smile, just know that means… something. I'm maturing, you know what I'm saying? I'm maturing.”

It seems Sanders doesn’t see Saints' defensive coordinator, Brandon Staley’s, unit as much of a threat.

And, the numbers don’t disagree with the quarterback’s (lack of) thoughts.

The Saints’ total defense ranks 28th overall in the league, giving up 372.7 yards per game and allowing 22 touchdowns so far this year. Its passing defense ranks 23rd overall, allowing 233.3 yards per game, and it doesn’t bring a lot of pressure up front.

New Orleans has also been pretty easy to score on this season. According to Pro Football Reference, 46.8% of the Saints’ defensive drives have ended in an offensive score, the second-highest among all 32 teams.

While the Saints aren’t the worst defense in the league, they’re far from the best – something that could make Sanders’ job a little easier on Sunday.

Proving Himself in a Crowded Quarterback Room Ahead of the Trade Deadline

Quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel (8) and Shedeur Sanders (2) mid throw at the Browns mini camp in Berea on April 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While it’s been reported that the Browns have no interest in trading Sanders by the November 10 deadline, it’s no secret there’s a lot of uncertainty in the future of Cleveland’s quarterback room.

When Watson was named the starter this offseason, it sent a clear message: Sanders is not the answer to the Browns’ struggles. At least not yet.

While Watson is doing just enough to keep the Browns a competitive team, he isn’t a top quarterback. During his time in Cleveland, he has yet to prove he’s the long-term solution. So who is?

Sanders has yet to prove it, either, despite flashes of his abilities when he took over under center last season.

Todd Monken, though, is excited to see what his young quarterback does with this week’s opportunity.

“He’s done his work,” Monken said. “All he’s done is be diligent and ask great questions. In every meeting, he’s dialed in.”

When it comes to the trade deadline, the Browns have some decisions to make.

This weekend could help solidify Sanders’ spot in the quarterback room, especially with Dillon Gabriel no longer on injured reserve.

Cleveland Needs a Spark After Steelers Beating

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) tackles Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson (22) during the fourth quarter of an NFL game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After beating Pittsburgh in primetime the first time around, the Steelers got revenge on their home field to claim the top spot in the AFC North.

It was a tough outing for Watson, who was sacked eight times. He’s the most-sacked quarterback in the league so far this year.

The Browns need a morale boost, and it potentially coming from a different quarterback could be beneficial.

Cleveland has a stretch of winnable games ahead. After the Saints, the team hosts the 2-5 Texans, then the 4-4 Raiders after a bye week.

If Sanders wants to prove himself to his team and to Cleveland fans, starting with a win against New Orleans might just be the way to do that. Getting the Browns back on track after losing to their rival is the perfect opportunity to show he still has something to offer to the team that drafted him.