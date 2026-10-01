Why The Browns' Thursday Night Game Against Pittsburgh Will Influence Their Season

After a tough 34-10 road loss in Week One of the NFL season, few expected Cleveland to be tied with three teams in the AFC North after three weeks.

The Browns picked up their first win of the year on the road against their former starting quarterback, Baker Mayfield, defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-19. After a hard-fought 21-18 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week Three, Cleveland has proven that it can win football games.

But the ultimate test comes tonight. For the first time since 2024, the Browns will play on the national stage as they host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football, andthe stakes couldn't be higher.

Cleveland has already shown its capabilities on the road, but TNF gives the Browns a chance to prove themselves further in a primetime matchup against their rival. The rivalry elevates this game far beyond a typical national-television matchup.

The biggest factor that could swing tonight's game is the penalty department. The Browns have the NFL's second-most penalties so far this year, with 34. Of those penalties, 13 have been pre-snap penalties, as the Browns continue to make fixable errors.

If the Browns win tonight, they will be 3-1 and will have built a three-game winning streak, sitting alone at the top of their division. More importantly, they'll gain a major confidence boost heading into the rest of the season.

The Browns have won four consecutive games against the Steelers on Thursday night, most recently in 2024, when they beat Pittsburgh 24-19. Moreover, Cleveland has won seven consecutive Thursday night games since 2018, the longest active streak of any NFL team.

The #Steelers are 0-9 in road, divisional Thursday Night Football games.



They've also lost six of their last seven in Cleveland against the #Browns.



Can Mike McCarthy's crew turn the tide this week?https://t.co/a3MR1gFouL — Alan Saunders (@ASaunders_PGH) September 28, 2026

Three crucial games lie ahead for Cleveland following this week. They'll take on the New York Jets, a 1-2 team that has beaten the Browns in seven of their last ten meetings.

Cleveland then hosts the Baltimore Ravens the following week in a crucial interdivision matchup. Similarly, Baltimore has beaten the Browns six of the last ten times.

The Browns wrap up their October on the road against a struggling Tennessee Titans team. Despite holding a 6-4 record against the Browns over the last 10 meetings, Tennessee has yet to win a game in the 2026 campaign.

With two back-to-back wins, the Browns have jumped into a top-20, No. 17 spot in the power rankings according to NFL.com. A Thursday night win tonight would certainly put Cleveland on track to shock the NFL after preseason projections set historically low expectations.