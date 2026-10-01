Heads have been scratched, eyes squinted, and mouths pursed, yet somehow the Cleveland Browns enter Thursday’s primetime game tied for first in the AFC North. It has not been pretty or smooth, but they have made just enough plays to earn the right to own the top spot outright. Standing in the way are the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Browns will have to play a more complete game to emerge victorious.

Creative Running

Quinshon Judkins had his best performance last week by rushing for 70 yards. However, the Steelers present a tougher challenge than the Carolina Panthers. For the Browns to win, Judkins will have to be the leading rusher on the team.

The Steelers’ defensive ends are aggressive and will have high motors to get into the backfield. The Browns should use their over pursuit and call outside runs. Should Judkins get to the secondary, then it will be fruitful running as Jalen Ramsey will be attempting to make tackles with a broken wrist.

The Browns need to take advantage of their cornerbacks by throwing quick receiver screens and utilize short throws in place of a run game, should holes not be open for Judkins. They need to have productive first downs to keep the Steelers’ pass rushers at bay. The patchworked offensive line is thin and Todd Monken will have to scheme creative run plays.

Mason Graham

Aaron Rodgers is one of the fastest at getting the ball out of his hands. He showed last season that he will not take a sack from the edge rusher as he avoided Myles Garrett getting the sack record. Graham has to get quick pressure up the middle to rattle the veteran and push him out of the pocket towards an edge rusher.

The Steelers will also look to run the ball against the defense as the Browns’ secondary is their strength. Graham will be a key to plug up the middle and limit their production between the guards. The defense will need to guard more off the tackles due the Steelers' screen game.

Offensive Matchups

Denzel Boston has transitioned into the NFL seamlessly and looks like a potential wide receiver one. He will be facing off against backup cornerbacks and Monken needs to design plays to get him favorable matchups in one-on-one coverage.

Harold Fannin Jr. needs a big game and must settle into any soft spots in zone coverage. Fannin Jr. needs to take advantage of any zone coverage, making the defense change it up and call man coverage to take advantage of their thin secondary.

With another game under his belt, Deshaun Watson should be more comfortable in the offense. He has effectively used his legs in the two wins and he will need to do much of the same in this game. The Steelers will look to get after him and he will have to use his legs both in improv and in called plays.

Watson will have to keep the defense on their toes, so they cannot get comfortable and hone in on aggressive rushing. He will have to protect the ball and make the smart play when it is available to stay ahead of the chains.

Penalties

The Browns have to limit their penalties. They had 12 last week and were consistently starting drives behind the chains. The offensive line has two new starters and the stadium will be rocking in primetime. They have to focus, limit the pre-snap penalties, and get to second down and manageable.

The offense has to stay out of third and longs with the state of their line by not committing “Browns hurting Browns” penalties.

First place is on the line early in the season and the Browns need to put together a full 60-minute effort to have a chance to defeat the Steelers. The stage is set and the Browns need a great performance to obtain sole possession of first place.