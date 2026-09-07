Where the Cleveland Browns Will Fit in the AFC North Division

The Cleveland Browns have been the AFC North’s little brother for much of the past 30 years as they have finished last in the division 16 times since the realignment in 2002.

The division seems to be in a transition this season as three of the four teams are starting the season with a new coach. Longtime coaches Mike Tomlin and John Harbaugh are out and a way is paved for a new era of AFC North football. With every new season that approaches, the Browns have a chance to do something they have not done since 1989, win the division.

With new faces on the sidelines and aging rosters with pressure to win, the AFC North could look different this year. Here is how the AFC North may shakeout and where the Browns land:

Cincinnati Bengals (12-5)

Something seems urgent in Cincinnati this offseason as they have not been to the playoffs since the 2022 season. Head coach Zac Taylor is the only head coach in the division to keep his job. Joe Burrow is not happy with sitting out the playoffs and he is all in for succeeding this season. "I just want to win this year. I just want to win,” Burrow said on a podcast. "[we brought in the right people] to go and chase this goal of winning a Super Bowl and winning as many games as we can.” Burrow has the right to be confident as he is surrounded by elite talent.

The Bengals have upgraded a porous defense as they have been their weak link in the past couple of seasons, keeping them out of the playoffs. If they can get halfway serviceable defensive play, then they can stack wins with their schedule.

Baltimore Ravens (10-7)

The Baltimore Ravens have a perennial candidate for MVP at quarterback and a potential hall of famer at running back, but the offensive talent is aging and thin. Lamar Jackson will look to stay healthy and Derrick Henry will try to stave off father time. There will be a new voice calling plays for them as Todd Monken moved within the division.

The Ravens have a well rounded team with top talent at key positions. However, they are aging and the veterans will have to respond to a first-time head coach. The Ravens winning window is still open with Jackson being in his prime, but his supporting cast and defense are not as strong as season’s past.

Pittsburgh Steelers (8-9)

Mike Tomlin never finished under .500 as head coach of the Steelers, but he was replaced by Mike McCarthey. Their offense will go as Aaron Rogers goes and if his age catches up to him, then the offense will struggle. Their line is not great and Rogers cannot move the way he did. Much like the Ravens, the roster is aging. Newly acquired Michael Pittman Jr. is an upgrade for their receiver room and DK Metcalf is always dangerous.

Tomlin brought a toughness to the defense and McCarthey is offensively focused. The Steelers will have to adjust and buy into the new defensive coordinator’s philosophy. A shift in culture might not be a positive in Pittsburgh.

Cleveland Browns (6-11)

The Browns have a bunch of young talent and are looking for NFL level quarterback play. They are behind the other teams in the division in readiness to win. The roster is littered with first or second year players and this season will be about them learning how to win in the NFL. Todd Monken is a first time head coach and will also call plays. He will have to adjust to overseeing an entire team as the defensive side of the ball also has a first-time coordinator. There will be bumps and bruises, but the schedule will lead to one more win than last year.

Although this may not be the Browns’ year to escape the division basement, the winds in the AFC North are shifting. The Ravens and Steelers are aging and the consistency of their coaching staffs are now gone. Although Jackson is a two-time MVP, his play style will start decreasing with every year he gets older and the league around him gets faster. This will be Rogers’ farewell tour and the Steelers will be too good to get a top quarterback in the draft, so they will have to start losing or overpay for a free-agent quarterback. If the Bengals fail to make the playoffs, they will have to make hard decisions about the future as their investments would not have paid off.

So the Browns may have to watch the other three teams in the division fight all season to squeeze through their competitive window. But when one window closes, another one opens and the Browns’ timeline is lining up to succeed in the division for years to come.