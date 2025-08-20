3 takeaways from Day 17 of Buccaneers training camp: Mike Evans makes big catch
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are seeing training camp wind down, and they're battling a few injuries as that happens. Thankfully, they'll have some time before Week 1's game against the Atlanta Falcons to recover.
As it stands, though, a few players who are healthy and participating have been making some plays, including franchise legend Mike Evans. BucsGameday was live on-site for all the action — here are our three takeaways from Day 17:
Mike Evans makes a big grab
Mike Evans made one of the best catches in camp during today's practice, and he did it just as camp is winding down. Evans leaped up to grab a high-point pass, turning in the air as he did so, and came down with the grab. There's a decent chance you might see that one flooding socials if the Bucs decide to post it, so be on the lookout for that one.
Football season is long and training camp to prepare for it is a grind in itself, but Evans has looked just as good as he ever has been during this stretch.
Jamel Dean is back in action
Bucs fans will be happy to hear that cornerback Jamel Dean is back at practice. He missed just one day of practice on Tuesday, but it doesn't seem like whatever injury he had was serious — he's right back to it, and it's looking like he'll be fine when the regular season begins.
Unfortunately, defensive backs like Tykee Smith, Josh Hayes, Tyrek Funderburk, Benjamin Morrison and Christian Izien all remain out of practice. The first four should be back by Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, but the Buccaneers don't know if Izien will be ready by then.
Buccaneers stretch the field on offense
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were taking a few more deep shots today on offense during team periods. Not all of them hit, but the Bucs were throwing downfield at a bit higher rate than they have been all camp, which is encouraging to see.
The highlight of those plays was a bomb to Emeka Egbuka, who beat out Zyon McCollum and Kaevon Merriweather by multiple steps to catch the pass from Baker Mayfield. With wide receiver Jalen McMillan out for the foreseeable future, the Bucs will want to see more of that.
