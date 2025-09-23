Buccaneers sign familiar face to 53-man roster ahead of Eagles game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been making a few moves to shore up their defensive line recently, and they made yet another on Tuesday.
The NFL's Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday that the Buccaneers are signing defensive tackle C.J. Brewer to the team's 53-man roster from the practice squad. Brewer had been on the practice squad all year so far, and now, he finds a spot on Tampa Bay's active roster as the team shuffles a few things around due to injuries.
Buccaneers sign C.J. Brewer to clear up space
The Buccaneers have made a few moves with the defensive line ever since starting defensive tackle Calijah Kancey tore his pectoral.
The Buccaneers first brought in Elijah Simmons from the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad. Simmons, a 335-pound nose tackle, played his first snaps against the New York Jets. on Sunday. Then, on Tuesday, the Bucs brought in defensive tackle Desmond Watson to the practice squad after having him on the team's 90-man roster during training camp, so someone from the practice squad has to be elevated, and that player will be Brewer.
Brewer has been with the Buccaneers since 2023 after a standout season in the XFL with the Houston Roughnecks. He played in 12 games for the Buccaneers last year, netting 12 total tackles, two sacks and two passes defended. Now, he'll add some depth to a Buccaneers defensive line that has dealt with some injuries as of late.
Brewer will have his first opportunity to get some playing time on the defensive line when the Bucs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4 on Sunday.
