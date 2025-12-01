Buccaneers officially have path to clinching NFC South in 2025

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won the NFC South for four straight years dating back to 2021, and now, a fifth title is in their sights.

The Buccaneers started off the season red-hot with a 6-2 record before dropping three games in a row to fall to 6-5. They got back in the win column on Sunday, though, beating the Arizona Cardinals in a close one 20-17 to move ot 7-5 on the year. With that, the Buccaneers have walked into their first division-clinching scenario, and they now have a path laid out to the NFC South.

Here's how the Buccaneers can win their division and guarantee a playoff berth over the next few weeks:

Buccaneers can clinch NFC South with three-game run

As Greg Auman from FOX Sports pointed out on social media Sunday, the Buccaneers officially have a scenario where they can win the NFC South and make the playoffs. If the Bucs beat the Saints, Falcons and Panthers in a row the next three weeks, they officially clinch the NFC South and make the playoffs — at that point, the Buccaneers would be 10-5, and they'd hold the tiebreaker needed over the Panthers no matter what happens in the final two matchups.

This is correct. If Bucs can beat the Saints, Falcons and Panthers in their next three games, they'd clinch the NFC South title. They'd be 10-5, and Panthers could match them but would lose out on division record. https://t.co/xheWjZ2K2A — Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 30, 2025

This won't be an easy task, however. The Panthers are red hot and currently tied with the Buccaneers in wins for the NFC South, with one more loss due to their bye week coming late. Additionally, the Buccaneers are playing the Falcons on prime time on Thursday Night Football, and Bucs head coach Todd Bowles has been 2-9 in prime time games since 2023.

Tampa Bay has plenty of problems to fix, from a susceptible defense to a lackluster offense, to win the South and have a fighting chance in the playoffs. They may have a few previously-injured players back in the fold to fix those problems, though, with wideouts Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan potentially on the way back on offense and defensive tackle Calijah Kancey potentially on the way back on defense.

The Buccaneers will play the Saints at home at 1 p.m. Sunday in an effort to knock down the first of those three pegs in Week 14.

