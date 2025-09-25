Buccaneers' Todd Bowles give new update on star players
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have dealt with their fair share of injuries to start the 2025 season. Actually, they've dealt with more than a fair share.
The Bucs have been decimated with injuries to begin this season, and that doesn't even really factor in that they have been missing All-Pro and Pro Bowl caliber players like Chris Godwin and Tristan Wirfs, who are each coming back from rehabbed injuries suffered in 2024.
Godwin and Wirfs were given respectable timetables for their return, but we might see them sooner rather than later. Following practice on Wednesday, Bucs' head coach Todd Bowles gave insight into both players' availability for their upcoming matchup against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
Todd Bowles opens up about his stars' return
"He did a lot more things this week and practiced a lot better. It's just going to be a matter of him healing up and seeing what he can do in the ball game if he plays. He had a good day today," said Bowles. "[That] hasn't been discussed yet, but if it's warm, we've got to see how he goes. That kind of plays along with it if he gets out there."
Godwin's situation should be taken with caution, given how gruesome his injury was, but it seems like things have healed up fairly well and rehab has gone well enough that we could possibly see him this weekend, considering he was a full participant at practice on Wednesday.
Wirfs, who played through his injury to end the 2024 season, might be more of a question mark since he's had surgery closer to the season. However, Bowles did mention they are working him towards getting back to game shape with an emphasis that it will be more of a game-time decision if he does end up playing.
"He did some things today, as well. We've got to ramp him up a little more, and I think both of them will be end-of-the-week evaluations."
Godwin and Wirfs are integral parts of how successful the Buccaneers are, and can be. They have been fortunate to get to 3-0 in their absence, but a return from either or both would go a long way in feeling more confident that Tampa Bay can come away with a victory against the Eagles, considering the shuffling of the OL over the first three contests and Mike Evans now out for a few weeks with a hamstring injury.
