Shilo Sanders lands intriguing NFL workout after Buccaneers stint
It wasn't all that long ago that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had two of the most notable undrafted free agents hanging around One Buc Place looking to make the team's 53-man roster in defensive tackle Desmond Watson and safety Shilo Sanders.
Both players were heavily spoken about in the media for obvious reasons, but both were eventually let go from the team for respective reasons.
The Bucs have now moved to 3-0 on the season after beating the Jets on Sunday without Watson or Sanders on the team. However, the Bucs just recently signed Watson to their practice squad while Sanders is in search of a new home.
Sanders has been looking for a team to call his own since being cut by the Buccaneers after throwing a punch in a preseason game, but he may find one soon, as he worked out with the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday.
Shilo Sanders gets workout with San Francisco 49ers
Sanders has yet to leave his mark in the NFL after going undrafted out of Colorado, where he was coached by his father, Deion Sanders. After going undrafted, Shilo quickly latched on with the Bucs, hoping to prove that he belongs in the league.
He quickly made himself known to the Tampa community by attending events around the city and acclimating himself to some of the city's fine dining, and on the field, he found himself in advantageous positions early in the preseason to try to make an impact.
Shilo was always going to struggle to make an NFL squad, but his name helps him out a ton. During his collegiate days, Sanders had moments where he struggled to diagnose plays, played flat-footed and made form tackles — something NFL scouts paid heavy attention to during the draft process.
While it is highly unlikely he plays any meaningful snaps if he is signed by the 49ers or any other team, he could find himself on a practice squad or called up to the active roster due to injury or for special teams' snaps.
