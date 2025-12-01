Buccaneers' Todd Bowles gives big update on Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got back in the win column against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, moving to 7-5 on the year and putting themselves in good position for an NFC South run to end the season. And when they do so, they could get two big pieces back in the receiving game.

There have been some rumors in recent weeks about the potential returns of Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan, two wideouts who have missed some significant time so far this year. Head coach Todd Bowles spoke to media on Monday, and he gave an update on both of their statuses.

Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan could start practicing this week

Bowles revealed on Monday that both Evans and McMillan could be back at practice as soon as this week, naming them both a "possibility." McMillan fractured and strained his neck in preseason, while Evans fractured his collarbone in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions.

Todd Bowles says that the Bucs came out well on the injury front against the Cardinals.



Todd Bowles says Jalen McMillan will do “more” this week, but they’ll see what he’s able to do. He also says Mike Evans could return to practice this week as well. pic.twitter.com/TrNJtWfqu4 — River Wells (@riverhwells) December 1, 2025

Bowles was curt on Evans' return, saying it was possible, but he went a bit more in-depth on McMillan. He mentioned that McMillan could do "more" this week, but he'll have to practice with his helmet on to see how his neck handles it after recovering for most of the NFL season so far to date.

As a result, neither are guaranteed to go this week against the Saints, but the Buccaneers would like to win as many games as they can in this final stretch while the Carolina Panthers are breathing down their neck in the division. The Bucs could certainly use Evans and McMillan when they play the Panthers in Week 16 and Week 18, both games that could decide the NFC South and whether or not the Bucs win the division at all.

Tampa Bay is set to play the New Orleans Saints at home on Sunday for the first of a three-game stretch that could see the Bucs win the NFC South if they win all three games (Saints, Atlanta Falcons, Panthers). It would be huge if Evans or McMillan could return this week, but if not, the fact that they are set to practice again is huge.

