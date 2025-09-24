Why the Buccaneers won’t sign this $29 million free agent
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers know veteran defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson all too well.
The veteran defensive back has been a thorn in their side for years, both on the field and through plenty of trash talk.
The Houston Texans have released him after just three games, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Speculation about a possible Tampa Bay reunion should be quickly shut down, and GM Jason Licht likely won’t even entertain the thought.
A history of bad blood
Gardner-Johnson’s reputation around the league has always been one of a relentless agitator, and nowhere was that more obvious than during his time with the New Orleans Saints. He was constantly chirping at Buccaneers players, mixing it up after plays and doing everything he could to get under their skin. Bucs fans remember him well, and not fondly.
The rivalry only grew in 2024 when Gardner-Johnson joined the Detroit Lions and faced Tampa Bay in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Ahead of the game, he took aim at Baker Mayfield, saying the Bucs had talented receivers but “needed a better quarterback.”
He followed that up by intercepting Mayfield in the game and flipping the ball back to him in mocking fashion. For a franchise that values team chemistry, it was the kind of move that stuck. For Jason Licht, adding Gardner-Johnson will likely never be an option, no matter how talented he might be.
The 2025 feud and why Licht will pass
If there was any doubt about how personal things had become, Week 2 of the 2025 season put it to rest. When the Buccaneers edged the Texans 20-19 on Monday Night Football, Mayfield scrambled for a big first down and immediately jawed with Gardner-Johnson.
Afterward, Mayfield kept it going, referring to him as “my buddy Chauncey” with a sarcastic eye roll in his press conference. The quarterback doubled down on Instagram, posting a photo of the confrontation with the caption “Built different. 10 toes down.” Gardner-Johnson, as expected, fired back online.
Just a week later, Houston surprisingly cut ties with Gardner-Johnson despite reworking his deal earlier in the offseason. Reports cited clashes with coaches, frustration with his role and friction in the locker room. But in Tampa Bay, the move barely raised an eyebrow. The Buccaneers are building around Mayfield and have made it clear they want to keep a stable, unified locker room. Bringing in Gardner-Johnson, who has openly clashed with their quarterback, would undo that progress.
For Licht and the Buccaneers, the decision should be easy. Gardner-Johnson may still have talent, but Tampa Bay should not invite chaos into a team focused on winning.
