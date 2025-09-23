Buccaneers get major Mike Evans injury update after MRI results
The results are in on Mike Evans’ MRI and it’s bittersweet news for Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans.
The star wideout is expected to miss multiple games after suffering a hamstring injury in Sunday’s win over the New York Jets. Evans pulled up in the second half while running a route, limping to the sideline before being ruled out for the remainder of the contest.
There are many conflicting reports from multiple sources as to exactly how long Evans will be out — either two to three weeks or three to four weeks — but either way, Tampa Bay loses its top target-getter at a critical point in the season, with Evans leading the team in targets (27) through three games. The injury is considered mild, according to ESPN’s Jenna Laine, but hamstrings have a tricky history with Evans and the Buccaneers aren’t likely to rush him back.
A familiar hamstring problem for Evans
This isn’t the first time Evans has had to deal with hamstring trouble. Last season, he suffered a similar injury that sidelined him for three games (with the bye week built in, it ended up being a four-week absence. Fortunately, this latest injury is being described as “a little less” severe than last year’s setback.
Hamstrings have been a recurring theme for the veteran receiver. He missed three games in 2019 with the same issue and sat out one game in 2021 as well. The hope for Tampa Bay is that this latest strain won’t linger deep into the season, but past history shows Evans often needs extra time to heal.
Evans remains the team’s most productive receiver on the young season, hauling in 14 receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown. Beyond his numbers, his presence on the field draws double teams and forces defenses to adjust, something the Buccaneers will sorely miss.
How the Bucs replace Evans
With Evans sidelined, the Buccaneers will look to their depth chart for answers. Chris Godwin could take on an even bigger role if he’s able to return from his own ankle issue, while rookie Emeka Egbuka is expected to step up in expanded snaps. The Bucs are high on Egbuka’s ability to create separation and work the middle of the field, making him an intriguing option as Evans recovers.
Tampa Bay’s coaching staff will likely stress balance by leaning on running back Bucky Irving and the run game to help offset the absence of their future Hall of Fame receiver.
The Buccaneers have weathered storms without Evans before, and while his absence will certainly be felt, the team is confident its depth can keep the offense moving until No. 13 is back on the field.
