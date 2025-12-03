Buccaneers star Mike Evans reportedly set to return to practice Wednesday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans have been eagerly waiting, and now, the time may have finally arrived.

Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans has had some injury troubles this season, missing multiple games with a hamstring injury early in the year before coming back in Week 7 vs. the Detroit Lions and breaking his collarbone. It was initially assumed that Evans would be back just before the end of the season, but that timeline has sped up after reports in recent days.

One report from an NFL insider says that Evans is set to practice on Wednesday, though, which would bring him back for the first time in seven weeks.

Mike Evans reportedly set to practice on Wednesday

The NFL's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Evans was set to return to practice, potentially bringing him back into the fold against the New Orleans Saints in Week 14.

Sources: #Bucs legendary WR Mike Evans is having his practice window opened off IR, and he’ll return to practice today. A quicker than expected return from a broken clavicle, Evans has been medically cleared.



So Jalen McMillan and Evans practice today. pic.twitter.com/rI3UxphRjX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 3, 2025

That being said, Evans was not at walkthrough during the media's open window. That doesn't necessarily mean he isn't practicing, however — wideout Chris Godwin didn't show up during the media viewing period when he returned to practice a few weeks ago. As a result, that may be the case for Evans, who could show up on the injury report as limited as soon as Wednesday. The team opened up his 21-day practice window shortly after the media period, so he will likely show up on the practice report Wednesday.

Jalen McMillan (11 now) is here at practice, it’s a walkthrough, so he moved around a bit.



Didn’t see Mike Evans, but he was expected to return to practice today, so we’ll look for that on the injury report. pic.twitter.com/hI6EgLl59T — River Wells (@riverhwells) December 3, 2025

It will be interesting to see when the Buccaneers play Evans, whenever he comes back. The Bucs had Godwin and running back Bucky Irving practice for a full week before they ended up playing, and they could do the same with Evans and wideout Jalen McMillan, who is recovering from a fractured/strained neck and was seen at practice today.

The Buccaneers have their matchup with the Saints this Sunday, and then they'll face the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night and then the Carolina Panthers in Week 16. The Panthers are neck and neck with the Bucs in the division, so that would be a good target game for them return at the latest.

