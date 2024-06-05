Report: Significant Update Regarding Buccaneers' Star Tackle Tristan Wirfs
Get ready to see Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackle Tristan Wirfs sooner than later.
READ MORE: Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Speaks on Tristan Wirfs' Contract Negotiations
Wirfs was "holding out" of OTAs this offseason, not attending any held by the Buccaneers due to a willingness to preserve his body on the heels of a new contract. That being said, the team's mandatory minicamp is coming up soon, and you can expect him to be present there, per FOX Sports' Greg Auman.
As Auman mentioned, Wirfs' amount of participation remains to be seen. Some players, like the Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb, are actively holding out, meaning that they will not attend mandatory minicamp and they'll be subjected to considerable fines. Other players hold in, which means they attend mandatory minicamp to not get fined but don't do anything — a recent example for Bucs fans would be Eagles linebacker Devin White, who did this last year when he wanted a new contract in Tampa Bay.
READ MORE: Bucs HC Todd Bowles Gives Interesting Update on Deven Thompkins' Potential Return
Wirfs' best shot to get a new deal would be to participate, if trends continue. General manager Jason Licht has proven three times this offseason that if you ball out in a contract year, you will get paid — Mike Evans, Antoine Winfield Jr. and Baker Mayfield can attest. Tampa Bay would be fools to let Wirfs walk, and as a result, if he shows up to minicamp and participates fully throughout the offseason before balling out in the regular season, he'll get exactly what he's looking for.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.