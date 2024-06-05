Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Speaks on Tristan Wirfs' Contract Negotiations
Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht has made it abundantly clear that he will take care of his star players before looking elsewhere. He did that this offseason by re-signing the likes of QB Baker Mayfield, LB Lavonte David and WR Mike Evans before making S Antoine Winfield Jr. the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history.
Once all those guys were taken care of, everyone's attention turned to the contract negotiations surrounding All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs as he enters this season playing under his fifth-year option. Talks have been happening between the two sides, but Wirfs decided to skip voluntary OTAs amid the negotiations.
When speaking with the media on Tuesday, Baker Mayfield — Buccaneers quarterback and good friend of Tristan Wirfs — shared his perspective on the situation as mandatory minicamp approaches.
"Our situations are different, because he is playing under the fifth-year option. So there's a difference there, where it was free agency with mine. When it comes down to Tristan, everybody knows he's a team guy," said Mayfield. "At a certain point, does he deserve to be paid? Absolutely. The guy's a stud. He took the transition from right to left [tackle] with ease, did it better than I think he thought he was going to. But yeah, you just trust in that process.
"I know he's probably more eager to get back here and get the deal done than anybody else. But it gives other guys a great opportunity to come in and get reps, as well, to have that communication. Tristan is still around. We're not holding out on the friendship even though he's holding out on us."
There is no doubt about it, Wirfs is indeed a stud and one of the best tackles in all of the league, hence why he will eventually get paid like it. Wirfs has done whatever the Bucs have asked of him, without complaints, and has gone above and beyond even that. Wirfs has been working out hard over this offseason preparing for the upcoming season, so it shouldn't be anything to stress too much over that he missed OTAs.
Contract negotiations are all tricky and take time to sort through the numerous details that they entail. Eventually, it is expected for both sides to get a deal done to keep Wirfs blocking his best friend's blindside for the next couple of seasons.
In a recent update, Wirfs is expected back at the Bucs' facility come next week even if a contract hasn't been agreed up for the team's mandatory minicamp, per ESPN's Jenna Laine.
