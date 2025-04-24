Bucs Gameday

BucsGameday's Final Round 1 NFL Mock Draft

With less than 24 hours remaining until the 2025 NFL Draft begins, it's time to make our final predictions on what happens in round 1.

Collin Haalboom

Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans pose for a photograph during the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans pose for a photograph during the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's been a long wait, but the 2025 NFL Draft is finally (almost) upon us. All the discussion, predictions, and hypothetical scenarios that have dominated the NFL landscape over the past several months are about to be thrown out the window, as the NFL GMs who are paid a lot of money to make these crucial decisions on behalf of their organizations will have the opportunity to do so.

Let's take one final crack at predicting how the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft could shake out on Thursday night in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

READ MORE: Surprising results unveiled in new Buccaneers big board

1. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

Cam War
Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) scrambles with the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

The Titans weren't willing to move back because they believe that Cam Ward has all the tools to develop into a franchise quarterback they can build around for the future.

2. Cleveland Browns: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

Travis Hunte
Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs with the ball as Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Mory Bamba (4) attempts to make a tackle during the second quarter at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

With the most dominant edge rusher in the sport already locked up for the foreseeable future, the Browns are able to sit back, relax, and draft the best all-around football player in this year's draft.

3. New York Giants: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

Abdul Carte
Nov 30, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter (11) reacts after sacking Maryland Terrapins quarterback MJ Morris (not pictured) during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Despite already having a solid collection of edge rushers on the roster, the Giants simply can't afford to pass on a talent like Abdul Carter. Especially with such bleak options available at QB in 2025.

4. New England Patriots: Will Campbell, OL, LSU

Will Campbel
Sep 14, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; LSU Tigers offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) warms up before a game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The Patriots need to prioritize their talented young quarterback, Drake Maye. Drafting one of the most reliable OL prospects in this year's draft class, regardless of whether they view him as a tackle or a guard, is a good place to start.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Tmac
Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There's a lot of smoke about A Jeanty here. But with two solid backs already on the roster, I think it's more likely that Liam Coen attempts to replicate the firepower that he had at his disposal in Tampa Bay by pairing Tetairoa McMillan with Brian Thomas Jr. — ultimately forming a dynamic duo comparable to that of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Armand Membo
Nov 18, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Armand Membou (79) at the line of scrimmage against the Florida Gators during the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Jeanty is a real option here, but I think new GM John Spytek believes that any successful offense starts in the trenches. Membou is the best tackle prospect in the draft and he has a very high ceiling as a prospect.

7. New York Jets: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Tyler Warre
Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren (44) celebrates his touchdown catch against the Boise State Broncos during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Dec. 31, 2024. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Membou was still on the board, I believe he would be the selection here. But in this instance, I think the Jets would prefer to invest in a dynamic player like Warren who they have been linked to throughout the pre-draft process.

8. Carolina Panthers: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

Mykel Williams
Aug 31, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) celebrates after a tackle with linebacker Chaz Chambliss (32) against the Clemson Tigers in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Most people expect Jalon Walker to be the pick here, but rumblings from people I trust in Carolina have me thinking that Mykel Williams may just be a player the organization believes can blossom into a superstar.

9. New Orleans Saints: Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

Jalon Walke
Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jalon Walker (11) reacts after defeating the Texas Longhorns in overtime in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

This pick could just as easily be used on a quarterback or offensive lineman, but I think the Saints would pounce at the opportunity to add a versatile weapon like Jalon Walker to their defensive line.

10. Chicago Bears: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Ashton Jeant
Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs past Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Kobe King (41) during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium on Dec. 31, 2024. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is the floor for Alshon Jeanty, who many believe has the ability to become one of the best backs in the league almost immediately. Landing in a situation like Chicago, with plenty of pieces around him, would only improve Jeanty's chances of maximizing his enormous potential.

11. San Francisco 49ers: Walter Nolen, DT, Mississippi

Walter Nole
Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive linemen Walter Nolen (2) waits for the snap during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Walter Nolen has incredible physical traits, tantalizing upside, and an impressive body of work in the SEC. John Lynch and the 49ers want to rebuild their defense line not just to prolong their competitive window, but to ensure they can remain competitive for years to come.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

Kelvin Banks Jr
Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Despite his many flaws, Jerry Jones understands the importance of a strong offensive line. In this scenario, he's willing to bypass a receiver in order to reinforce the trenches and keep his prized investment (Dak Prescott) out of harm's way.

13. Miami Dolphins: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Will Johnson
Michigan defensive back Will Johnson (2) celebrates a touchdown after intercepting USC quarterback Miller Moss (7) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Dolphins are exploring trade options for Jalen Ramsey and all indications are that they would like to add some youth and talent to their CB room. Prospect fatigue may have gotten the better of draft analysts as it relates to Will Johnson, but I think this is solid value for a player with great instincts, ball skills, and more than enough athleticism to excel at the NFL level.

14. Indianapolis Colts: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Colston Lovelan
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: Michigan tight end Colston Loveland (18) makes a catch against Oregon defensive back Kobe Savage (5) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite being picked after Tyler Warren, Colston Loveland might be the best tight end prospect in this year's draft class. He's got great hands, incredible separation ability for his size, to go with the tools and tenacity needed to become an effective inline blocker at the NFL level.

15. Atlanta Falcons: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

Mike Gree
Sep 7, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd defensive lineman Mike Green (15) celebrates after sacking Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

It's no secret that the Falcons want to add some more juice to their pass rush. It's hard to find a better place to start — especially at 15 — than the guy who led the nation in sacks last year. Though a little undersized, Green is an explosive athlete with a relentless style of play.

16. Arizona Cardinals: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Jahdae Barro
Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron celebrates a turnover against Clemson Tigers in thein the first round of the NCAA College Football Playoffs on Dec. 21, 2024, at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jahdae Barron is a cerebral player with a unique combination of athleticism, intelligence and inside-outside versatility. He is pretty much scheme-proof, and I would expect him to thrive within Jonathan Gannon's defense playing alongside Budda Baker.

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

Shemar Stewar
Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Stewart (4) shows off his gold grill smile after the Aggies defeat the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Shemar Stewart may be the most physically gifted athlete in the class, regardless of position. And despite his lack of production in college, his upside is truly tantalizing. The icing on the cake is the fact that Stewart also fits the size and power profile that the Bengals seem to prioritize when evaluating pass rushers.

18. Seattle Seahawks: Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

Grey Zabe
Mar 2, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel (OL50) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Seahawks desperately need to add some talent to their OL room. The athletic ability, character, and most of all, versatility, of a player like Zabel would do exactly that.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Malaki Stark
Oct 12, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks (24) on the field against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Although many fans may prefer an edge rusher in this spot for the Bucs, information is pointing in a different direction. Apparently, the team has a strong interest in both Malaki Starks and Maxwell Hairston, with the former having made an especially strong impression during his pre-draft interviews. Starks would form an impressive tandem with Antoine Winfield Jr. on the back end of Todd Bowles' defense, likely relegating his former teammate at Georgia, Tykee Smith, back to the starting nickel corner position he occupied as a rookie.

20. Denver Broncos: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Emeka Egbuk
Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka runs for a touchdown against Marshall. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sean Payton is hungry to add more weapons on offense and Emeka Egbuka has the experience and ability to step in and become an important relief valve for for Bo Nix right away.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Mason Graha
Blue Team defensive lineman Mason Graham (55) walks up the tunnel for halftime during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 20, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The unexpected slide of Mason Graham, a projected top-10 pick, ends here. Although it's expected that the Steelers would have their eye on Shadeur Sanders, I'm not convinced he's worth the first round investment.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

Donovan Ezeiruak
Nov 30, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku (6) reacts after a sack against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Although he's slightly undersized, Ezeiruaku is a highly productive edge rusher with great length, bend, and a relentless motor. The Chargers make this pick in hopes of filling the void left from Joey Bosa's departure while also providing Ezeiruaku with a fantastic opportunity to learn from one of the league's most dominant pass rushers over the past decade in Khalil Mack.

23. Green Bay Packers: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

Maxwell Hairston
Sep 21, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Maxwell Hairston (1) runs onto the field before the game against the Ohio Bobcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst is extremely hard to predict. That said, he loves speed and his team needs to add some quality depth to the cornerback room. I'm not sure who could do that better than Maxwell Hairston at this point of the draft — a player whose stock has steadily been on the rise after blazing a 4.29 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.

24. Minnesota Vikings: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Kenneth Gran
Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant (78) celebrates a tackle against USC during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Vikings need help in their secondary but the value that Kenneth Grant, a massive body in the middle of their defense, would provide is too enticing to pass up in this spot.

25. Houston Texans: Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

Tyler Booker
Pick 14- Indianapolis Colts - Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is one of the purest player-team fits on the board. The Texans need reliable offensive linemen and Tyler Booker is a plug-and-play guard who can step in and start right away.

26. Los Angeles Rams: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Matthew Golde
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden (2) stiff arms Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Maxwell Hairston (1) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2024. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Golden has a chance to go as early as 12 to Dallas, but in this scenario he should still be thrilled as he ends up in Sean McVay's offense running routes opposite Puka Nacua and catching passes from Matthew Stafford.

27. Baltimore Ravens: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

Derrick Harmo
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon (55) reacts in the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Ravens add some beef to their interior by drafting a dominant physical force who can contribute in a rotational role early on while still having plenty of room to grow as a player within Baltimore's system.

28. Detroit Lions: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Luther Burden is a big play waiting to happen. He is a crafty and explosive receiver who was responsible for 21 TDs across his three seasons playing in the SEC. This would very much be a luxury pick for the Lions, but the explosive potential of Burden playing alongside the established weapons in Detroit could be too tantalizing for GM Brad Holmes to pass up.

29. Washington Commanders: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

Shavon Reve
Nov 18, 2023; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Navy Midshipmen wide receiver Regis Velez (84) runs the ball against East Carolina Pirates defensive back Shavon Revel (28) during the second quarter at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Revel was considered a likely top-10 pick prior to missing most of 2024 with a knee injury. Assuming he is at full health by the start of his NFL career — which is the expectation — the Commanders get a long, freaky athlete with great ball skills and tremendous upside.

30. Buffalo Bills: Trey Amos, CB, Mississippi

Trey Amos
Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive back Trey Amos (9) reacts after breaking up a pass during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Bills whiffed on Kaiir Elam a few years ago, and here they go back to the CB well in round 1. Amos excelled in his one season at Ole Miss after transferring from Alabama and he has all the tools to develop into a number one corner at the NFL level.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

Omarion Hampto
Nov 30, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton (28) with the ball as North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Kamal Bonner (34) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Chiefs need a tackle, and if not for medical concerns, I'd lock Josh Simmons into this spot. That said, Omarion Hampton is a game-breaking talent, and adding him to this lineup would bring an entirely new dynamic to the Chiefs' offense.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Nick Emmanwori
Oct 19, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Nick Emmanwori (7) reacts after returning an interception for a touchdown during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Eagles' GM Howie Roseman isn't afraid to take big swings in the draft and it's paid off handsomely for him. Emmanwori, though his tape leaves something to be desired, is an outlandish athlete with the potential to blossom into a real weapon at the back end of a defense. Vic Fangio would get the most out of Emmanwori's skillset.

READ MORE: Buccaneers star makes bold statement ahead of 2025 season

Published
Collin Haalboom
COLLIN HAALBOOM

Prior to joining BucsGameday and Sports Illustrated, Collin's written content was provided through Bucs Banter, and NFL Draft Lounge. He is also the creator and host of the Bucs Banter Podcast. He is a graduate of the Communication Studies program at McMaster University, where he was also a varsity basketball player, and later an advanced scout. He lives with his wife and two children in Hamilton, ON. You can follow Collin on YouTube and Twitter.