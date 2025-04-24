BucsGameday's Final Round 1 NFL Mock Draft
It's been a long wait, but the 2025 NFL Draft is finally (almost) upon us. All the discussion, predictions, and hypothetical scenarios that have dominated the NFL landscape over the past several months are about to be thrown out the window, as the NFL GMs who are paid a lot of money to make these crucial decisions on behalf of their organizations will have the opportunity to do so.
Let's take one final crack at predicting how the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft could shake out on Thursday night in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
1. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami
The Titans weren't willing to move back because they believe that Cam Ward has all the tools to develop into a franchise quarterback they can build around for the future.
2. Cleveland Browns: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
With the most dominant edge rusher in the sport already locked up for the foreseeable future, the Browns are able to sit back, relax, and draft the best all-around football player in this year's draft.
3. New York Giants: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
Despite already having a solid collection of edge rushers on the roster, the Giants simply can't afford to pass on a talent like Abdul Carter. Especially with such bleak options available at QB in 2025.
4. New England Patriots: Will Campbell, OL, LSU
The Patriots need to prioritize their talented young quarterback, Drake Maye. Drafting one of the most reliable OL prospects in this year's draft class, regardless of whether they view him as a tackle or a guard, is a good place to start.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
There's a lot of smoke about A Jeanty here. But with two solid backs already on the roster, I think it's more likely that Liam Coen attempts to replicate the firepower that he had at his disposal in Tampa Bay by pairing Tetairoa McMillan with Brian Thomas Jr. — ultimately forming a dynamic duo comparable to that of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.
6. Las Vegas Raiders: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
Jeanty is a real option here, but I think new GM John Spytek believes that any successful offense starts in the trenches. Membou is the best tackle prospect in the draft and he has a very high ceiling as a prospect.
7. New York Jets: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
If Membou was still on the board, I believe he would be the selection here. But in this instance, I think the Jets would prefer to invest in a dynamic player like Warren who they have been linked to throughout the pre-draft process.
8. Carolina Panthers: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
Most people expect Jalon Walker to be the pick here, but rumblings from people I trust in Carolina have me thinking that Mykel Williams may just be a player the organization believes can blossom into a superstar.
9. New Orleans Saints: Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
This pick could just as easily be used on a quarterback or offensive lineman, but I think the Saints would pounce at the opportunity to add a versatile weapon like Jalon Walker to their defensive line.
10. Chicago Bears: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
This is the floor for Alshon Jeanty, who many believe has the ability to become one of the best backs in the league almost immediately. Landing in a situation like Chicago, with plenty of pieces around him, would only improve Jeanty's chances of maximizing his enormous potential.
11. San Francisco 49ers: Walter Nolen, DT, Mississippi
Walter Nolen has incredible physical traits, tantalizing upside, and an impressive body of work in the SEC. John Lynch and the 49ers want to rebuild their defense line not just to prolong their competitive window, but to ensure they can remain competitive for years to come.
12. Dallas Cowboys: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
Despite his many flaws, Jerry Jones understands the importance of a strong offensive line. In this scenario, he's willing to bypass a receiver in order to reinforce the trenches and keep his prized investment (Dak Prescott) out of harm's way.
13. Miami Dolphins: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
The Dolphins are exploring trade options for Jalen Ramsey and all indications are that they would like to add some youth and talent to their CB room. Prospect fatigue may have gotten the better of draft analysts as it relates to Will Johnson, but I think this is solid value for a player with great instincts, ball skills, and more than enough athleticism to excel at the NFL level.
14. Indianapolis Colts: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
Despite being picked after Tyler Warren, Colston Loveland might be the best tight end prospect in this year's draft class. He's got great hands, incredible separation ability for his size, to go with the tools and tenacity needed to become an effective inline blocker at the NFL level.
15. Atlanta Falcons: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
It's no secret that the Falcons want to add some more juice to their pass rush. It's hard to find a better place to start — especially at 15 — than the guy who led the nation in sacks last year. Though a little undersized, Green is an explosive athlete with a relentless style of play.
16. Arizona Cardinals: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Jahdae Barron is a cerebral player with a unique combination of athleticism, intelligence and inside-outside versatility. He is pretty much scheme-proof, and I would expect him to thrive within Jonathan Gannon's defense playing alongside Budda Baker.
17. Cincinnati Bengals: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M
Shemar Stewart may be the most physically gifted athlete in the class, regardless of position. And despite his lack of production in college, his upside is truly tantalizing. The icing on the cake is the fact that Stewart also fits the size and power profile that the Bengals seem to prioritize when evaluating pass rushers.
18. Seattle Seahawks: Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State
The Seahawks desperately need to add some talent to their OL room. The athletic ability, character, and most of all, versatility, of a player like Zabel would do exactly that.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
Although many fans may prefer an edge rusher in this spot for the Bucs, information is pointing in a different direction. Apparently, the team has a strong interest in both Malaki Starks and Maxwell Hairston, with the former having made an especially strong impression during his pre-draft interviews. Starks would form an impressive tandem with Antoine Winfield Jr. on the back end of Todd Bowles' defense, likely relegating his former teammate at Georgia, Tykee Smith, back to the starting nickel corner position he occupied as a rookie.
20. Denver Broncos: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
Sean Payton is hungry to add more weapons on offense and Emeka Egbuka has the experience and ability to step in and become an important relief valve for for Bo Nix right away.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
The unexpected slide of Mason Graham, a projected top-10 pick, ends here. Although it's expected that the Steelers would have their eye on Shadeur Sanders, I'm not convinced he's worth the first round investment.
22. Los Angeles Chargers: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College
Although he's slightly undersized, Ezeiruaku is a highly productive edge rusher with great length, bend, and a relentless motor. The Chargers make this pick in hopes of filling the void left from Joey Bosa's departure while also providing Ezeiruaku with a fantastic opportunity to learn from one of the league's most dominant pass rushers over the past decade in Khalil Mack.
23. Green Bay Packers: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst is extremely hard to predict. That said, he loves speed and his team needs to add some quality depth to the cornerback room. I'm not sure who could do that better than Maxwell Hairston at this point of the draft — a player whose stock has steadily been on the rise after blazing a 4.29 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.
24. Minnesota Vikings: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
The Vikings need help in their secondary but the value that Kenneth Grant, a massive body in the middle of their defense, would provide is too enticing to pass up in this spot.
25. Houston Texans: Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama
This is one of the purest player-team fits on the board. The Texans need reliable offensive linemen and Tyler Booker is a plug-and-play guard who can step in and start right away.
26. Los Angeles Rams: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
Golden has a chance to go as early as 12 to Dallas, but in this scenario he should still be thrilled as he ends up in Sean McVay's offense running routes opposite Puka Nacua and catching passes from Matthew Stafford.
27. Baltimore Ravens: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
The Ravens add some beef to their interior by drafting a dominant physical force who can contribute in a rotational role early on while still having plenty of room to grow as a player within Baltimore's system.
28. Detroit Lions: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
Luther Burden is a big play waiting to happen. He is a crafty and explosive receiver who was responsible for 21 TDs across his three seasons playing in the SEC. This would very much be a luxury pick for the Lions, but the explosive potential of Burden playing alongside the established weapons in Detroit could be too tantalizing for GM Brad Holmes to pass up.
29. Washington Commanders: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina
Revel was considered a likely top-10 pick prior to missing most of 2024 with a knee injury. Assuming he is at full health by the start of his NFL career — which is the expectation — the Commanders get a long, freaky athlete with great ball skills and tremendous upside.
30. Buffalo Bills: Trey Amos, CB, Mississippi
The Bills whiffed on Kaiir Elam a few years ago, and here they go back to the CB well in round 1. Amos excelled in his one season at Ole Miss after transferring from Alabama and he has all the tools to develop into a number one corner at the NFL level.
31. Kansas City Chiefs: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
The Chiefs need a tackle, and if not for medical concerns, I'd lock Josh Simmons into this spot. That said, Omarion Hampton is a game-breaking talent, and adding him to this lineup would bring an entirely new dynamic to the Chiefs' offense.
32. Philadelphia Eagles: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
Eagles' GM Howie Roseman isn't afraid to take big swings in the draft and it's paid off handsomely for him. Emmanwori, though his tape leaves something to be desired, is an outlandish athlete with the potential to blossom into a real weapon at the back end of a defense. Vic Fangio would get the most out of Emmanwori's skillset.
