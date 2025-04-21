Recent intel suggests Buccaneers could make big move in round 1
There's been plenty of discourse surrounding what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may look to accomplish with their first round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. That said, based on his track record, as well the parity of this year's prospects in the middle rounds, there has also been a reasonable amount of speculation that Bucs' GM Jason Licht may prefer to move off the 19th overall pick all together in order to acquire more draft capital.
According to Adam Schefter, that speculation is very much warranted. In a recent piece for ESPN detailing current NFL Draft intel and the buzz he is hearing about teams and players, Schefter identified the Buccaneers as one of the teams that has already been exploring opportunities to trade back in the draft.
After identifying Tampa Bay as a team that is looking to move back, Schefter addressed the challenges that may exist for the Bucs (or any team) trying to give up their current draft position in exchange for more capital in the later rounds:
"There has been, however, a lack of teams willing to trade up -- at least so far. Denver is one of those: The Broncos have made inquiries about moving up in Round 1, according to sources. But there aren't many others. This always could change when players start falling and teams are on the clock."
Just because there isn't much traction from teams looking to move up in the draft at this juncture in time doesn't necesssarily mean there won't be when the actual draft rolls around on Thursday evening. If certain players linger on the board longer than expected — which is almost a certainty — then teams who have those players ranked high up on their boards are bound to come calling. And based on this new intel from Adam Schefter, should the Bucs receive a call about their pick at 19, it sounds like their general manager Jason Licht will be quick to answer.
