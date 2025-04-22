Surprising results unveiled in new Buccaneers big board
Pro Football Focus has been ahead of the curve for quite some time when it comes to utilizing analytics to organize NFL information and opinions for fans. The value of a website like PFF becomes especially helpful during draft season, where college stats, grading systems and mock draft simulators allow fans to better familiarize themselves with the prospects that are about to get drafted to the NFL.
Now, PFF has unveiled a new tool for NFL fans and draftniks to take advantage of with their team-specific big boards.
By analyzing the offensive and defensive schemes, preferred traits, biggest positions of need, and many other criteria, PFF has created player big boards that are customized specifically to the needs of each NFL team. The entire board for the Buccaneers is markedly different than a standardized big board you would find anywhere else.
The top-5 of the PFF Buccaneers big board is as follows:
1. Abdul Carter (3-4 EDGE)
2. Travis Hunter (WIDE ZONE CB)
3. Jihaad Campbell (MIKE LB)
4. Jalon Walker (3-4 EDGE)
5. Donovan Ezeiruaku (3-4 EDGE)
Although Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter being rated the top-2 prospects should come as a surprise to no one, seeing the likes of Jihaad Campbell, Jalon Walker and Donovan Ezeiruaku round out the top-5 prospects might. That said, their placement does make some sense when you consider the fact that the Buccaneers have been constantly linked to both Campbell and Ezeiruaku throughout the pre-draft process. Not only does each player fit a clear need for Tampa Bay, but they're both considered high-character guys who are strong scheme fits.
That said, based on their scheme-specific profiles and the Buccaneers' most pressing team needs, it isn't hard to see why the team would be so high on those prospects.
There are a number of other players that, according to PFF, the Buccaneers should be much higher on than the consensus. Some of those prospects include Georgia safety Malaki Starks (8th), UCLA inside linebacker Carson Schwesinger (11th) and Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston (17th).
On the other side of the coin, some blue chip prospects can be found much further down the list on the Bucs' big board compared to where they would be on any other consensus board. For example, presumptive number one overall pick Cam Ward is the 67th prospect on the Bucs' board. Armand Membou, arguably the best OT prospect in this entire draft class, is ranked 37th for the Bucs.
It's important to note that just because Pro Football Focus has taken the time to customize a big board for each NFL team based on their specific needs does not mean that these rankings are in any way reflective of the actual boards that the GMs and their teams have constructed behind closed doors. That being said, the customized nature of these rankings make them a worthwhile resource for fans to consider simply because they provide team-specific information while also straying away from the generalized information presented in consensus boards.
