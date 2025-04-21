Buccaneers star makes bold statement ahead of 2025 season
In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprised everyone when they selected DT Calijah Kancey out of the University of Pittsburgh with the 19th overall selection. It wasn't surprising because Kancey wasn't considered a surefire first-round pick — he was — but more because the team had not been connected to Kancey at any point during the pre-draft process.
Although Kancey has missed time due to injuries over his first two NFL seasons, the incredibly agile DT has still managed to make a strong impression when he's been in the lineup. This past season, Kancey led the Buccaneers in sacks with 7.5. It's always impressive when an interior player leads a team in sacks, but in Kancey's case, it's even more impressive when you consider that Kancey only played in 12 games.
Based on the explosive pass rushing ability he's shown so far in his career, it's reasonable to assume — even with the addition of Haason Reddick — that Calijah Kancey has the potential to lead the Buccaneers in sacks yet again in 2025.
But if you ask him, he has eyes set on a bigger prize.
On Monday, a number of Tampa Bay Buccaneers players addressed the media at One Buccaneer Place. When it was Kancey's time, it didn't take long for him to express just how much confidence he has in himself when it comes to accumulating sacks at the NFL level.
When asked by Scott Reynolds of Pewter Report what he expects from himself this season, Kancey said, "I think you will be looking at the sack leader if he suits up for all 17 games". Reynolds followed up by asking Calijah to clarify if he's referring to leading the Buccaneers or the league in sacks.
Kancey's response? "In the league."
Shortly after Kancey wrapped up his press conference, promising third-year edge rusher Yaya Diaby, who was drafted alongside Kancey in 2023, addressed the room. When asked about Kancey's confidence, Diaby weighed in.
"I want him to win as much as he wants me to win, but that's just something we're going to have to fight for," Diaby said. "But, it's going to be fun."
With the Buccaneers pass rush having already been fortified with the signing of Haason Reddick and expected to address the position in this week's NFL Draft, it's safe to assume that Tampa Bay should be more equipped to generate sacks in 2025 than they were last season. As for Calijah Kancey? He's expecting to lead the league in that category all by himself, regardless of where he lines up.
