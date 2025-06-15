Could Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles be on the hot seat?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are entering their fourth season with Todd Bowles as head coach, and the team has enjoyed a decent amount of success with him at the helm.
While Bowles has led the Bucs to a division title in each of his first three seasons with the team, he only has one playoff victory to his name.
NFL analyst Logan Ulrich questions whether Bowles will be able to last much longer if he doesn't have more success in 2025.
Bowles could be on hot seat
"Bowles has proben himself to be a competent coach but I think he has more in common with former Panthers and Commanders HC Ron Rivera than he does someone like Steelers HC Mike Tomlin," Ulrich wrote.
"Bowles is 27-24 the past three seasons in Tampa Bay. He deserves credit for a stable transition from Tom Brady to Baker Mayfield, which has far surpassed the expectations anyone outside the building had, but the team has still hovered around the middle of the pack."
The Bucs have been viewed as one of the best coaching staffs in the league, with the offensive coordinator being poached by another team for its head coaching position in each of the last two years.
However, the Bucs need to take that next step towards being a Super Bowl contender, whether Bowles is the head coach or not.
If Bowles can't lead them there, perhaps a new voice will help the Bucs get to where they want to go.
