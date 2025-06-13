Antoine Winfield Jr. must bounce back for Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. is going into his sixth season with the team.
Winfield has experienced highs and lows throughout his time in the NFL, and he's hoping to get back to his peak after a recent valley.
Pro Football Focus writer Zoltán Buday named Winfield as one of 10 players with the most to prove in the upcoming season.
READ MORE: Bucs star Chris Godwin named most underrated WR in NFL
READ MORE: Buccaneers star playmakers endorse new OC Josh Grizzard
Winfield must prove himself for Bucs
"The Buccaneers made Antoine Winfield Jr. not only the highest-paid safety in the NFL, but also the highest-paid defensive back last offseason," Buday wrote.
"... However, 2024 was Winfield's worst season to date in all regards. He played a career-low 601 snaps due to multiple injuries.
"Even when he was on the field, he did not play like his usual self. His 57.8 PFF overall grade was the lowest of his career, in line with his 50.8 PFF coverage grade and his 125.1 passer rating allowed in coverage. One year after his historic contract extension, Winfield is looking to prove that he is still among the best safeties in the NFL."
Winfield played in just nine games for the Bucs in 2024, but he is looking to reintroduce himself in 2025.
Winfield's best season came in 2023, where he was named First-team All-Pro. If he can play like he did in 2023 in the upcoming season, the Bucs could have one of the best secondaries in the NFL.
Winfield hopes to get a fresh start with the Bucs during training camp next month.
READ MORE: Buccaneers edge rusher Haason Reddick getting national buzz for 2025
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Baker Mayfield shares inside story on Buccaneers' OC transition
• NFL positional rankings include promising outlook for Buccaneers' starter
• Buccaneers set to face Aaron Rodgers at joint practice
• Tampa Bay’s Baker Mayfield highlighted as one of NFL’s top value QBs