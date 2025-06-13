Buccaneers third-year linebacker ready to make presence known
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby is entering his third season in the defense, and his role continues to grow.
Diaby was a part-time starter in his rookie year, but he started all 17 games for the Bucs in 2024.
CBS Sports writer Jared Dubin thinks Diaby is often overlooked, which is why he was named as the most underrated linebacker in the NFL.
Diaby considered underrated by analyst
"At first glance, you'd think Diaby took a step backward last year, dropping from 7.5 sacks as a rookie to 4.5 as a sophomore," Dubin wrote.
"But that overlooks the incredible rate at which Diaby generated pressures in 2024. His 65 total sacks, hits and hurries ranked 11th in the NFL, and his 15.3% pressure rate was 18th-best out of 277 players that rushed the passer 100 times or more, according to Tru Media. If he gets back to converting his pressures into sacks at a higher rate, the latter number will take a big leap forward in Year 3."
Diaby may not have had as many sacks in his second season than his first, but he was a much more dynamic player for the Bucs in 2024.
Diaby still has a lot of potential growth, and it's up to the Bucs to extract as much value out of him as possible.
Diaby will look to get his third season started on the right foot when the Bucs head back to the team's practice facility for training camp next month.
