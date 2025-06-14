Bucs’ Haason Reddick has strong words for Baker Mayfield
Not many quarterbacks have been through what Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has and come out on the other side better off than they were before.
Mayfield, a former No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns, was thrust aside due to an injury and replaced. That left Mayfield looking for a new home before landing with the Carolina Panthers.
Things didn't quite pan out in Carolina either, which led to Mayfield being let go once again. Following his short stint in Carolina, Mayfield made his way to LA with the Rams, where he showed a bit of promise for a potential comeback.
Following his tumultuous 2022 season, Mayfield was given a second chance as a starter in the NFL after the Buccaneers gave him a one-year, prove-it deal. Mayfield lived up to that and was rewarded with a contract extension. Since then, he has continued to play well for the Bucs, leading them to the playoffs every season while enjoying the best season of his career in 2024.
Entering 2025, Mayfield will be looking to lead the Bucs on a deep playoff run and has under-the-radar MVP hype.
Following last week's minicamp, one of the Bucs' freshest faces, outside linebacker Haason Reddick, gave the media his thoughts on his new quarterback.
"A warrior. A hard-fought guy. I respect Baker a lot because he's another person in this league that has had ups and downs and continues to strive to be as great as he wants to be or continues to strive for greatness," Reddick said. "I have tremendous respect for him. I love his game. I do think he has a warrior's mentality and I think he's one of the QBs in this league that's on the more physical end."
There are a lot of similarities between Reddick and Mayfield. Both enjoyed success early in their careers before ultimately running directly into adversity. Mayfield's was out of his control. However, last season was partially due to Reddick's own decision of holding out for a large contract from the New York Jets.
Like Mayfield, Reddick will be looking to relocate the player who became one of the best at his position. Reddick put up double-digit sacks with multiple teams, which should instill confidence that he can do the same in 2025 with the Bucs.
Reddick and Mayfield will get to face off against one another once training camp kicks off for Tampa Bay in mid-July, but once the season begins, they will be each other's biggest fans.
