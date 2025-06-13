Former Buccaneers star Antonio Brown wanted for attempted murder
Antonio Brown has never shied away from the spotlight. At one point and time, during his tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brown was perceived as the best wide receiver in the game.
After some turbulence in Pittsburgh, Brown made his way to the Raiders, where he never played a single snap before latching on with Tom Brady with the Patriots in 2019. Following that short stint, Brown made his way back into the league once again with Brady, joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he won a Super Bowl in 2020.
Trouble seemed to follow Brown wherever he went, being involved in sexual assault allegations, unpaid debts, domestic violence, not paying child support and, of course, the infamous way he retired from the game of football by leaving the Bucs' game against the New York Jets midgame.
More Trouble For AB
Since his drastic retirement from the NFL, Brown has become a social media icon of sorts, but is now finding himself in even more legal trouble. According to The Washington Post and police records, there is a warrant out in Miami-Dade County for Brown's arrest on a charge of attempted murder.
The charge against Brown stems from a shooting at a celebrity boxing event in May, where gunshots were fired outside the venue just before midnight. According to the warrant, video footage captured Brown punching another man, sparking a melee, and appearing to take the gun from a security officer and running toward the man he had punched.
The warrant continued, citing that other footage from a cellphone captured two shots being fired from the firearm as Brown approached the victim. The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries but survived the incident.
Brown has expressed that he was acting in self-defense, saying he had been "jumped" by people trying to steal his jewelry.
Efforts to reach Brown have been to no avail, and a spokesman for the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office declined to comment.
