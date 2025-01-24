Former Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady making $150 million decision on 'Billionaire Bunker'
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar quarterback Tom Brady has been away from the league for two seasons now, sort of. That's how long it's been since he retired from the club and playing in the NFL.
Since then, Brady has been active. Even in his gap year before hitting the broadcast booth with Fox, he was busy investing and spending time in other business avenues -- even becoming a minority owner in the Las Vegas Raiders to make us his NFL expertise outside of broadcasting.
Constantly being on the move in dealing business and heading to NFL cities to call games, Brady no longer has a need for his "billionaire bunker," which he purchased in 2020 with his then-wife Gisele Bündchen.
However, according to reports from Bloomberg, the NFL legend is exploring a massive decision to sell the mansion. While he hasn't officially listed an opening, there are reportedly bids for as much as $150 million for the beautiful property.
Unsurprisingly, the mansion is loaded with luxurious amenities, as one might expect with a high-caliber property. As an athlete, Brady has a pickleball court and basketball court on the property, as well as a custom golf court and multi-car course. The mansion also has an infinity pool and much more, giving the residents a high-end lifestyle.
The 47-year-old has three kids, two of which he shares with his ex-wife who he bought the mansion with. Brady has the decision to cash in on the property with a massive $150 sale, which would be the largest in the history of Miami -- where the mansion is located.
