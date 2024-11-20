2 Buccaneers Defensive Backs Land on Raiders, Lions Practice Squads
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reshuffled their secondary over the weekend, claiming safety Mike Edwards off waivers and promoting cornerback Troy Hill to the active roster from the practice squad. In doing so, roster moves needed to be made to open up spots for the two veterans, and those moves came at the expense of two young defensive backs on the roster.
Cornerback Keenan Isaac was the first to be waived on November 14 after the Bucs were awarded Edwards off waivers. Isaac went through the waiver process unclaimed, becoming a free agent. With Edwards in the fold and a need at cornerback on the active roster, the Buccaneers promoted Hill to the active roster. With a now logjam at safety, the team waived safety Kaevon Merriweather to make room for the veteran corner. Merriweather also went unclaimed in the waiver process.
As free agents, Merriweather and Isaac were free to sign with any other team on either their active roster or practice squad. They both found new homes on Wednesday. Issac signed with a future opponent in the Las Vegas Raiders, who Tampa Bay plays in Week 13, while Merriweather signed with the Detroit Lions who the Bucs beat in Week 2 and could potentially see in the postseason if they make it there.
Merriweather and Isaac signed with the Buccaneers in 2023 as undrafted free agents, with the former making the initial 53-man roster out of training camp. The latter signed on to the Bucs practice squad and was promoted three times and spent three weeks on the active roster, seeing action in two games. Merriweather started two games for Tampa Bay in 2023 and finished with 21 tackles and a pass breakup while Isaac played special teams. Merriweather again made the Bucs initial 53-man roster this season while Isaac was waived and claimed by the Panthers before being cut and returning to Tampa Bay.
Now, both are with opposing NFL teams, and the Bucs will continue to work with their new additions.
