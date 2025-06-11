3 biggest takeaways from Day 2 of Buccaneers mandatory minicamp
It's Day 2 of mandatory minicamp, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still grinding away to lock in fundamentals and get a feel for scheme as the offseason continues to move along.
It was yet another win for the defensive side of the ball during Day 2, especially with one player ready to get after it — but another Bucs wideout had a big day. BucsGameday was live on site at One Buccaneer Place and saw all the action, and you can see just how the Bucs did on their first day back at practice as the offseason chugs along.
Here are three observations from Day 2 of mandatory minicamp:
READ MORE: 3 observations from Day 1 of Buccaneers mandatory minicamp
OLB Haason Reddick is highly motivated
Haason Reddick wasted no time in his post-practice press conference addressing those who worried about him not showing up to OTAs — he's ready to play football. He said he works out by himself in the offseason every year and that he's happy to be in Tampa Bay under a winning culture that started in 2020. He mentioned that he's motivated by the team's young pass rushing corps and that he's already been throwing pointers to players like Yaya Diaby and Chris Braswell.
Whether or not Reddick ends up with double-digit sacks remains to be seen, but his want-to shouldn't be questioned in 2025 — he's ready to go.
Defense wins the day again
It was another defensive day here at mandatory minicamp. The Bucs defense had three interceptions on the day, with two of them going back for six — cornerbacks Jamel Dean, Zyon McCollum and Roman Parodie all came down with the football. The defensive front got in the backfield plenty, and linebacker SirVocea Dennis is still making plays roaming sideline to sideline, stuffing Bucky Irving on a run play early in team periods.
WR Jalen McMillan bounces back
Jalen McMillan had a touchdown stripped from him by Tykee Smith on Day 1, but he came back in a big way on Day 2. He had two big catches from Baker Mayfield, one over Smith on a nice post route that went for a big gain and another good catch on a slant over the middle of the field. With Chris Godwin still rehabbing, McMillan is making the most of his extra snaps here at minicamp.
READ MORE: Buccaneers edge rusher Haason Reddick getting national buzz for 2025
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Baker Mayfield shares inside story on Buccaneers' OC transition
• NFL positional rankings include promising outlook for Buccaneers' starter
• Buccaneers set to face Aaron Rodgers at joint practice
• Tampa Bay’s Baker Mayfield highlighted as one of NFL’s top value QBs