Tampa Bay’s Baker Mayfield highlighted as one of NFL’s top value QBs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Baker Mayfield to a three-year, $100 million contract last offseason, but he proved in his first season on the deal that he may be worthy of a little more cash.
NFL.com writer Tom Blair thinks Mayfield is one of the most underpaid players in the league.
READ MORE: Bucs first-rounder Emeka Egbuka praises support from rest of WR room
Mayfield among NFL's most underpaid players
"He undoubtedly should make more than $33.33 million per year, which puts him below Sam Darnold, Geno Smith and Kirk Cousins on the contracts table. And, yes, that APY is roughly $20 million per year less than what Tua Tagovailoa, Jared Goff and Brock Purdy are receiving. " Blair wrote. "In 2024, Mayfield was one of three QBs (joining Goff and Joe Burrow) to throw for 4,500-plus yards, while his 41 TD passes tied him for second-most in the NFL (with Jackson, behind Burrow's 43)."
"Whatever you think about QB pay -- to me, every player above Mayfield absolutely deserves every penny of what the market will bear -- Mayfield's current pact stands out as a jaw-dropping discount for the Bucs," Blair added.
The more Mayfield contributes to the Bucs, the more that deal looks like a steal for Tampa. He just turned 30, so there's a chance that he could begin to decline, but so far he has been everything the Bucs have needed — and then some.
If Mayfield plays well in 2025, the Bucs will have to look at negotiating a contract extension next summer, because they don't want to risk him becoming one of the hottest free agents on the market in 2027.
READ MORE: LOOK: Buccaneers offensive star featured in Madden 26 trailer
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers All-Pro named one of league's best defensive backs despite injuries
• Buccaneers only NFC South team represented among PFF's top cornerbacks
• Buccaneers tight end speaks on new offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard