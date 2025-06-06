Baker Mayfield shares inside story on Buccaneers' OC transition
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is working with his third offensive coordinator in as many seasons since signing with the franchise in 2023.
In his first season in the Sunshine State, Mayfield worked with Dave Canales, who was named the head coach of the Carolina Panthers the following season. Then, Liam Coen went from Bucs offensive coordinator to Jacksonville Jaguars head coach.
Now, Mayfield is working with Josh Grizzard, who was promoted from pass game coordinator to Coen's vacant position. Mayfield detailed the differences between Grizzard and Coen.
READ MORE: Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans named top NFL duo
Mayfield working with new OC Grizzard
"Liam and I were close in L.A. and he was great for me last year," Mayfield said via CBS Sports reporter Pete Prisco.
"Griz has his own tweaks on it. He's handled it well. Things aren't just going to transfer from one season to the next. Nothing we did last year matters. The foundation is there. We are working on explosive plays (Mayfield's number of deep passes have come down the past two years) and fundamentals in the run game. Josh is still getting used to calling plays. He was instrumental in our third-down install and passing-game stuff last year. So he has experience."
Even though there is a new offensive coordinator running the show, Mayfield is confident his team will be able to make the necessary adjustments.
"I try not take take it for granted being in the same system since I am so used to learning new offenses," Mayfield said via Prisco.
"Now it's just about the details. We have a great group. We have everybody back and added some pieces in the skill group. That makes it easier. I took a lot more responsibility last year, and I am taking even more ownership of it. When it comes to those checks at the line of scrimmage, it makes it a lot easier with the guys being back. They know when we get this blitz, and I am going to check to this play, it's second nature for them. When people don't have to think about it, it's a lot better."
Mayfield and the Bucs will continue to work at next week's mandatory minicamp.
READ MORE: Buccaneers set to face Aaron Rodgers at joint practice
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Bucs first-rounder Emeka Egbuka praises support from rest of WR room
• Buccaneers players make their picks for Pacers-Thunder NBA Finals
• NFL analyst delivers bold take on Buccaneers rookie receivers