NFL positional rankings include promising outlook for Buccaneers' starter
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a strong offensive line, which is anchored by second-year center Graham Barton.
Barton was the No. 26 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Duke, and he started 16 games in his rookie season.
Pro Football Focus writer Mason Cameron ranked all 32 starting centers, and Barton came in at No. 21.
Barton below average in center ranking
"While Barton’s rookie season didn’t culminate in an excellent grading profile, he showcased a solid foundation. In his second season at just 24 years old, the Buccaneers center will be hoping to build on his ability as a pass protector, where he allowed just a single sack across 640 pass sets in 2024," Cameron wrote.
The centers that ranked below Barton were Cade Mays (Carolina Panthers), Robert Hainsey (Jacksonville Jaguars), Jake Brendel (San Francisco 49ers), Garrett Bradbury (New England Patriots), John Michael Schmitz Jr. (New York Giants), Bradley Bozeman (Los Angeles Chargers), Jarrett Patterson (Houston Texans), Ryan Neuzil (Atlanta Falcons), Tanor Bartolini (Indianapolis Colts), Olu Oluwatimi (Seattle Seahawks) and rookie Tate Ratledge (Detroit Lions).
Barton is still coming into his own in the NFL, and he is working with his second offensive coordinator in as many seasons. However, he has room for growth and could move up higher on this list with a strong showing in 2025.
Barton is set to participate in next week's mandatory minicamp at the team's practice facility.
