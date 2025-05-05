3 players to watch at Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie minicamp
Rookie minicamp is right around the corner for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, taking place from May 9-11. Tampa Bay's draft class will work out with the team's undrafted rookies, and it will be the first bit of football for the team since the playoffs in January.
Everyone has something to prove in rookie minicamp, but there are certain storylines that intruige us as the Bucs gear up to see what their rookies can do. We've picked out three players here we're going to keep an eye on once the festivities kick off on the weekend and the rookies suit up in red and pewter.
CB Benjamin Morrison
Benjamin Morrison's production speaks for itself — he's put up nine interceptions in 31 games at Notre Dame, and the Bucs are looking for that turnover prowess. He comes with some injuries, though, as he's had two hip surgeries and one shoulder surgery across his football career. The hip surgeries were apparently corrective surgeries, so that's encouraging, but he'll have to prove his game speed and athleticism have remained during his recovery at rookie minicamp when he covers wideouts like Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay's first-round pick.
S Shilo Sanders
Sanders is the only undrafted free agent on this list, but he comes with a lot more baggage than most UDFAs do. He's the son of Deion Sanders and the brother of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and his name tends to attract attention. There's already been a lot of noise around his arrival in Tampa Bay, but he was an inconsistent safety at Colorado and struggled in coverage. He'll look to prove that he can play football with NFL talent and that he's worth the fame that comes with his surname, and he has his first shot to do so at rookie minicamp.
WR Tez Johnson
Tez Johnson has a lot of potential as a prospect, grabbing 20 touchdowns in his last two seasons at Oregon. He's fairly small, though, weighing in at 154 pounds at the NFL Combine, and he ran a 4.5 40-yard dash. Those measurables are unfortunate, but his elite and agility convinced the Bucs that he could be a great player — and he'll have a chance to do so at rookie minicamp. Johnson had an excellent senior bowl, and his next step is to convince the Buccaneers that his size won't be an issue at the next level.
READ MORE: Buccaneers GM explains bold decision to draft 150-pound rookie
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• NFL analyst questions Buccaneers' first-round pick
• Bucs Super Bowl coach says this is why most young QBs don’t make it
• Buccaneers GM delivers unpopular NIL take that stuns college football fans