Former Buccaneers linebacker sets franchise record with Raiders

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers' linebacker Devin White remains one of the more contentious players in franchise memory. Although he didn't end his tenure with the Bucs on the best of terms and appeared to be on the verge of fizzling out of the league after being cut by the Eagles last year, it appears as though White has found a home in Las Vegas with the Raiders.

Still with two games left to play in the 2025 regular season, his first with the Raiders, White is already being celebrated for setting a new franchise record for the most tackles in a single season.

As it stands, White is second in the entire NFL in 2025 in both combined tackles (160) and solo tackles (83).

The most tackles White ever registered as a member of the Bucs was 140 combined and 97 solo tackles in 2020.

White delivered early in his Bucs career

Dec 24, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White (45) celebrates a sack against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Raymond James Stadium.

Drafted 5th overall out of LSU in 2019, White stepped in and immediately made a huge impact for the Bucs. Not only was he a tackling machine, but White's ability to rush the passer made him a dynamic presence and a real difference maker in the middle of the Bucs' defense, especially playing alongside franchise icon, Lavonte David.

In just his second year in Tampa Bay, White was instrumental to the team's success, especially in the latter half of the season as he helped fuel their incredible run to winning Super Bowl 55 over the Kansas City Chiefs in Tom Brady's first year with the Bucs.

Not only was White extremely productive during the early portion of his career, but he also provided an edge due to his confident and brash persona both on the field and off it.

White wore out his welcome

Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White (45) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

As Devin White's rookie contract played out, it seemed as though despite the fact that his level of performance was declining, his confidence was increasing. This came to a head in August of 2023, when White requested a trade after not receiving the long-term contract he desired. Although he recanted that request shortly thereafter, the damage had already been done.

Had White played better during his final couple of years with the Bucs, things likely would have been different. Unfortunately, though, White's inability to get off blocks, questionable effort at times and his inability to defend the pass created a clear disparity between the way he viewed himself and the way the team viewed him.

Despite the draft capital used to select White back in 2020, which was exceptionally high based on the positional value of inside linebackers, not to mention his exceptional play over his first few seasons in Tampa, Bucs GM Jason Licht didn't hesitate to move on from the talented LB once his rookie contract was up at the end of the 2023 season.

Devin White deserves some credit, though, regardless of how you feel about his departure from the Buccaneers.

After failed stops in both Philadelphia and Houston, many assumed White's role as an NFL starter was a thing of the past. But now, despite analytical criticisms of how impactful he's really been for the 2-13 Raiders, White appears to have found a home.

