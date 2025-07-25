3 takeaways from Day 3 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp
The Bucs have officially completed Day 3 of Training Camp, with the first set officially over. We have the day off tomorrow, but Tampa Bay turned in a good practice with big plays from both sides of the ball.
BucsGameday was live on site for Day 3 on Friday as always, and we took in all the action as the Bucs finished their first slate strong — here are our three takeaways from the day:
Secondary keeps shining
The secondary continued to impress on Friday. The Bucs had two interceptions, one from new Bucs cornerback Kindle Vildor after jumping a route and another from safety Kaevon Merriweather on an overthrown football he tracked down. Safety Shilo Sanders also made a nice pass breakup, jumping a route in the middle of the field, and the crowd was pumped about it.
In the last two-minute drill, Jamel Dean made a breakup on a pass intended for Mike Evans that saved the drive for the defense.
Offense goes deep
The Bucs went a little deeper on Friday in the passing game. Baker Mayfield particularly excelled, hitting Mike Evans on a 25-yard pass in-between coverage and then Jalen McMillan on a deep ball with Jacob Parrish in coverage. Both completions had good ball placement, and if Mayfield can keep it going, he could make some splash plays in 2025.
Kyle Trask also got in on the action, hitting Kameron Johnson deep during 7v7 drills on a nice throw.
Baker Mayfield bakes
Baker Mayfield was particularly impressive today. We already mentioned the deep shots that he was able to hit, but his ball placement on short and intermediate throws was excellent as well. Other impressive throws included a threaded needle to Bucky Irving and a nice pass to the right sideline that found Emeka Egbuka for a completion.
Mayfield mentioned Thursday that he’s trying to make better decisions and limit turnovers — he played a clean game on Friday and was hitting every throw, which is certainly the momentum he’s looking to carry.
READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers' second-round draft pick out of Notre Dame signs rookie deal
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers pick All-Pro Patriots WR in latest NFL redraft
• Where does the Buccaneers' skill position stack rank amongst the rest of the NFL?
• Could Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield be ready for another contract extension?
• Buccaneers rookie receives awesome news from Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders